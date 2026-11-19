LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 19 – Lewis Hamilton says there is “definitely not” a trust problem between him and his Ferrari team.

The seven-time champion has twice in the past four races ignored a call to pit for fresh tyres, both times to his competitive disadvantage.

The most recent time, in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on 8 November, Hamilton stayed out on worn slick tyres in worsening rain and ended up spinning before pitting on the next lap.

Before this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, Hamilton spoke positively of his relationship with his race engineer Carlo Santi.

“We’re constantly working on our communication,” said Hamilton, who had a different race engineer last year.

“It’s been a lot better this year. Carlos (sic) has done an amazing job. And those particular two times, particularly the last time, was just I didn’t have the information I needed. I got the call right at the last minute.

“We’ll just continue to work on the processes. We’re super united in what’s working, in the right direction.”

The previous time Hamilton ignored a call to pit was in Singapore, when he decided to stay out during a virtual safety car period. He later apologised.

At the following race in Austin, he explained that he was “always looking at ways to win, always looking at doing potentially something different. And I wanted to be on a different strategy, not just the same strategy as Charles (Leclerc), where we just follow each other”.

Hamilton and Leclerc both insisted that relations between the pair were good after clear-the-air talks in Brazil following a disagreement at the previous race in Mexico, where a tangle on the first lap led to them throwing away a potential one-two and handing victory to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Hamilton said in Las Vegas on Wednesday: “Charles is a great driver. The detail we went into about stuff like that in terms of when we close the visor, it’s very clear we understand each other.

“We understand each other’s boundaries and the ultimate goal, which is to get the best result for the team.

“So I don’t feel that that will be a problem going forward. I have no concerns or worries about racing him, and I don’t think he does with me either.”

Leclerc said: “The discussion went very well. Very, very quickly, after a few sentences already, the tension that was there was not there anymore, and it was all fine.

“We both work in the direction of having that second place in the constructors’ championship. The second place in the constructors’ is important.

“It’s also true that we’ve got a relatively big margin behind, which doesn’t mean we need to minimise that, and we still have to work as a team. But what is really important for me now is to try and win before the end of the season and win the race.”

He added that “everything has been taken out of proportion” but he is “kind of used to it” have been at Ferrari since 2019.

“Of course, the goal is not always to agree, and that will never happen,” he added.

“We can have different opinions, and that was the case, for example, in Mexico. But just the fact of speaking eased all tensions, and we were completely fine with it.

“It’s not that we had to speak for an hour, even though it ended up lasting an hour, just because we had a good time and we started speaking about also many other things in trying to bring the team and to help the team go forward.

“But the discussion about the tension was like maybe five or 10 minutes, and then the air was clean, and that’s it.”