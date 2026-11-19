NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 — The government has named winning bidders for three strategic mineral projects in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka Nithi counties following the conclusion of a tendering process.

Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs Cabinet Secretary Hassan Ali Joho said the Ministry had issued Notices of Intention to Award to the highest-scoring responsive bidders after completing the evaluation and statutory procurement reviews.

Frontier Minerals Consortium, comprising Frontier Minerals LLC, Bunker Hill Mining Corp, ReElement Technologies and American Resources Corporation, was selected for the Mrima Hill Niobium, Rare Earth Elements and Other Minerals Project in Kwale County.

A joint venture between Fangda Special Steel Technology Co. Ltd and Sinohydro Corporation was selected for both the Kang’ura Chromite Development Project in Samburu County and the Kamacabi Copper Development Project in Tharaka Nithi County.

The tendering process did not produce responsive qualifying bids for the Lali Hills Manganese Project in Tana River County and the Kiritiri Coltan Project in Embu County, Joho said in a statement on Thursday.

The Ministry said the two projects would be addressed separately in accordance with the law.

Community consent before prospecting

Joho cautioned that the award of tenders did not automatically authorise the companies to commence prospecting, saying they must first complete community engagement and statutory licensing requirements.

“An award at the end of a tender process is not a licence to immediately break ground; rather, it is the gateway to meaningful local partnership and strict regulatory compliance,” he said.

The successful bidders must engage host communities, landowners, county leadership and other local stakeholders and obtain all requisite consents under the Mining Act (Cap. 306).

They must also submit applications for prospecting licences through the Ministry’s Online Mining Cadastre portal, attach the required consents and statutory documents, and pay the prescribed fees.

The applications will be subjected to independent scrutiny by the Mineral Rights Board, which will make recommendations before Joho grants the respective licences.

The Cabinet Secretary said the Government had prioritised identifying technically competent and financially capable investors before beginning formal community consent processes.

“Host communities deserve to know exactly who is coming to their locality, what their technical track record looks like, and whether they possess the real financial muscle to honour commitments on environmental safety, cultural heritage, local jobs, and community development,” he said.

How bidders were selected

The process began with an open Request for Expression of Interest published in March 2026 in the Kenya Gazette, The East African, MyGov Publication and the State Department for Mining website.

Shortlisted firms received detailed Requests for Proposals in July, followed by a mandatory pre-bid conference in August. Bids were opened on October 21 before undergoing preliminary, technical and financial evaluations.

The technical assessment considered geological and exploration expertise, mineral processing plans, local content, Kenyan employment commitments, environmental restoration, biodiversity management and cultural heritage protection. Bidders were required to attain a minimum technical score of 80 per cent.

The financial evaluation examined audited financial capacity, funded exploration investment plans and financial commitments to the State.

Joho said the process was intended to attract investors committed to local value addition, environmental protection and shared prosperity.

“Our commitment from the outset was to ensure that Kenya attracts only world-class, technically capable, and financially sound partners who share our vision for in-country value addition, environmental stewardship, and shared prosperity,” he said.

He invited residents and local leaders in Kwale, Samburu and Tharaka Nithi to participate in the upcoming engagements, urging successful bidders to approach communities with humility, transparency and respect.