Murkomen admits security forces lack resources to sustain operations in Samburu, Meru, Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 7— The government has admitted that security personnel and equipment deployed to tackle banditry in Samburu, Meru and Isiolo are inadequate for sustained operations, as 14 people were killed and 17 injured between June and September.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that difficult terrain, poor roads and communication networks, long distances between security installations and limited resources were constraining security operations in the affected counties.

“Current resources in terms of personnel and equipment are not adequate for sustained security coverage,” Murkomen said.

The admission comes despite an intensified government crackdown that has recovered 2,395 illegally held firearms and 3,221 stolen livestock in the affected areas.

Between June and September, 4,306 livestock were reported stolen, with security agencies recovering 3,221, according to the Interior Ministry.

Murkomen said banditry and cattle rustling had evolved from traditional livestock raids into organized criminal activity driven by illegal firearms, commercial markets for stolen animals, cross-county networks and retaliatory attacks.

He said climate-induced migration and competition over pasture and water were also fueling conflicts in the arid and semi-arid areas.

The government has deployed specialized units including the General Service Unit, Anti-Stock Theft Unit, Rapid Deployment Unit and Special Operations Group, alongside National Police Reservists.

It has also established security camps and rapid-response capabilities in identified hotspots, including Lii and Magado camps in Meru.

The security challenges were underscored by a September 16 attack in Samburu in which five people were killed after security officers and National Police Reservists responding to a reported killing were ambushed by suspected bandits.

The dead included two police officers, one National Police Reservist and two civilians.

Among those killed was Chief Inspector Adan Somo, who had previously completed a high-risk mission in Haiti.

The attackers also stole government weapons and ammunition, including a Galil ACE rifle, G3 rifle, magazines, a 60mm high-explosive bomb and 300 rounds of ammunition.

Murkomen said efforts to trace and recover the government equipment were ongoing.

Security gaps

The Interior Ministry said parts of Laikipia, Meru and Isiolo declared “Security Disturbed and Dangerous” on March 26 remain under active security operations.

The government has also recruited and deployed officers from a recently graduated cohort of 10,000 officers and plans to recruit additional National Police Reservists over the next six months.

However, Murkomen said the scale and terrain of the affected areas continued to stretch available resources.

The government is seeking additional budgetary support from Parliament to open and improve security roads, which it says are critical to improving the movement and response capacity of security agencies.

The CS also addressed reports that hundreds of livestock had been killed or injured in Samburu after photographs circulated on social media.

A resident reported that 237 cattle and nine donkeys had been found dead after he and another herder fled an area where they had seen security personnel.

Murkomen said the Inspector General had ordered a full investigation to establish the number of animals killed or injured, the location of the incident, those responsible and whether security officers were involved.

He stressed that the reported figures and circumstances remained allegations pending verification.

Root causes

Murkomen said the government was combining security operations with peacebuilding initiatives involving elders, religious leaders, elected leaders, youth, women and local peace committees.

The Interior Ministry identified readily available markets for stolen livestock, illegal firearms, mistrust between communities and security agencies, climate change, limited livelihood opportunities and cross-county movement of criminals as among the factors sustaining insecurity.

“Security operations alone cannot provide a permanent solution to inter-community conflict,” Murkomen said.

The government is therefore pursuing dialogue, early-warning mechanisms, community policing and alternative livelihood programmes alongside enforcement operations.

Murkomen said the government would maintain intelligence-led operations while seeking additional resources to strengthen security infrastructure and recruit more National Police Reservists.

The government says the combined approach is intended to address both the immediate security threat and the underlying drivers of banditry and inter-community conflict.