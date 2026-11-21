NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – One of the NBA’s hottest teams takes centre stage at a Kenya-friendly time on Saturday as LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers welcome Tyler Herro and the Milwaukee Bucks at 9 p.m. EAT, live on SportyTV and NBA League Pass.

The Sixers have established themselves among the league’s early pace-setters, topping the Eastern Conference with 13 wins and three losses.

Philadelphia will be without Jaylen Brown, who missed the team’s last game against the Orlando Magic with a hamstring injury. Head coach Nick Nurse said Brown would be evaluated once the Sixers returned from their road trip.

Senegal’s Tacko Fall will also be hoping for another opportunity after making the most of 10 minutes against the Magic on Wednesday night, recording an impressive three blocks.

Much of the spotlight, however, will be on 22-time NBA All-Star LeBron James, who continues to rewrite the record books in his unprecedented 24th season.

At 41, James is extending his record for the most seasons played in NBA history and adding another chapter to a career that has spanned more than two decades.

His presence alongside Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe gives Philadelphia one of the league’s most compelling combinations of experience, star power and championship pedigree.

Saturday’s meeting will also be a rematch of Philadelphia’s 127-116 victory over Milwaukee on 24 October, when Joel Embiid recorded a triple-double with 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

LeBron James missed that contest, while Jaylen Brown contributed 27 points, meaning Milwaukee could face a different-looking Philadelphia lineup this time around.

Led by 2025 NBA All-Star Tyler Herro, who is averaging 19.4 points per game, the Bucks will look to end a difficult run of form after losing 12 consecutive games.

Fans across Kenya can watch Philadelphia vs. Milwaukee live on SportyTV and NBA League Pass on Saturday at 9 p.m. EAT.