NAIROBI, Kenya, November 20, 2026 – The 2026/27 season of the National Super League (NSL) is set for kick-off in the coming week after an agreement between Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and Darajani Gogo to allow the Kibera-based club to continue competing in the second-tier.

The agreement, under Judicial Review Miscellaneous Application No. E020 of 2026, stipulates that the league will commence as Darajani Gogo retain their NSL membership pending resolution of an application before the High Court in Machakos.

Darajani Gogo FC had challenged FKF’s application of different rules to promotion and relegation in the same league and season.

The club had argued that it was unfair for the federation to relegate them to the third tier based on the 2025 guidelines while applying the previous ones (2019) to organise a promotion playoff between Kariobangi Sharks and Mombasa United.

Darajani maintain that it would have automatically retained its NSL place under the 2019 rules, which provided for relegation of only the bottom three teams.

On October 23, the High Court ordered FKF to reinstate the club to the NSL while suspending the start of the league until the substantive application is heard and determined.

Following Friday’s development, the club assured its fans of light at the end of the tunnel.

“Darajani Gogo affirms that it remains open to an amicable resolution with FKF. If the parties cannot reach a settlement, the club will continue pursuing its application through to full determination, including its request for reinstatement to the NSL fixture list during the season,” Yusuf Swaleh, club president, said.

The club, which finished 17th out of 20 teams, would not have been relegated had the 2019 rules been applied — with the only the bottom two suffering the axe.