LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 20 – Arsenal suffered defeat by a superior Lyon side in the Women’s Champions League, seriously harming their chances of automatically qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Renee Slegers’ side knew victory was a must if they stood any real chance of finishing inside the top four in the league phase.

But they could not compete with Lyon as the competition’s record eight-time winners oozed quality and confidence in an impressive display at Meadow Park.

The French giants took the lead midway through the first half when Jule Brand finished off a swift move down the right-hand side for her third goal in successive games against the Gunners after strikes in both semi-final ties last season.

Arsenal showed signs of a potential comeback after playing second fiddle for much of the opening 45 minutes.

But their early efforts following the restart proved in vain as the visitors were devastating on the attack to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute through a powerful Melchie Dumornay strike inside the box.

Having lost last year’s final to Barcelona, Lyon look an improved side and are widely considered one of the favourites to lift the trophy this time around.

Arsenal, who are eighth in the standings, travel to Inter Milan for their final league phase match on 16 December, but even if they win that match, they are likely to fall into the knockout stage play-offs.

Lyon, who are joint top of the table with Barcelona after five games, remain unbeaten this season in all competitions and end their league phase against BK Hacken.

Analysis: Elite Lyon too good for Gunners

Lyon are a formidable opponent in the Champions League this season and appear determined to get their hands on the ninth title they missed out on in May when they lost 4-0 to Barcelona in the final.

They are yet to concede a goal in the competition in the league phase and have netted an incredible 22 goals in their five matches.

It was always going to be a challenge for Arsenal to get the three points they needed to help secure automatic qualification – and it looks unlikely they will do so, given a three-point gap to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, with Manchester City fifth.

The Gunners must beat Inter Milan in their final game and hope results go in their favour elsewhere to overturn a goal difference swing.

They were on the back foot from the first whistle on Thursday night as Lyon’s quality overawed them and the visitors played with intensity and creativity.

The individual brilliance of Dumornay and Lily Yohannes was evident and they were impressively stylish on the attack, missing a few chances to confirm their dominance.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto fired over from close range and Yohannes curled just wide to give Arsenal hope going into the break and they came out at the start of the second half with much more bite.

England striker Alessia Russo’s shot was blocked in the six-yard area and Caitlin Foord almost escaped in behind a few times, but couldn’t make it count.

However, that period was short-lived as Dumornay’s powerful strike gave Lyon the cushion they needed and it was difficult for the hosts to regain a foothold back in the game.

The defeat capped a challenging period for the Gunners in which they were held to a draw in the Women’s Super League by London City Lionesses on Sunday, after working hard for a draw in Barcelona last week.

LONDON, United Kingdom, Nov 20 – Arsenal suffered defeat by a superior Lyon side in the Women’s Champions League, seriously harming their chances of automatically qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Renee Slegers’ side knew victory was a must if they stood any real chance of finishing inside the top four in the league phase.

But they could not compete with Lyon as the competition’s record eight-time winners oozed quality and confidence in an impressive display at Meadow Park.

The French giants took the lead midway through the first half when Jule Brand finished off a swift move down the right-hand side for her third goal in successive games against the Gunners after strikes in both semi-final ties last season.

Arsenal showed signs of a potential comeback after playing second fiddle for much of the opening 45 minutes.

But their early efforts following the restart proved in vain as the visitors were devastating on the attack to make it 2-0 in the 57th minute through a powerful Melchie Dumornay strike inside the box.

Having lost last year’s final to Barcelona, Lyon look an improved side and are widely considered one of the favourites to lift the trophy this time around.

Arsenal, who are eighth in the standings, travel to Inter Milan for their final league phase match on 16 December, but even if they win that match, they are likely to fall into the knockout stage play-offs.

Lyon, who are joint top of the table with Barcelona after five games, remain unbeaten this season in all competitions and end their league phase against BK Hacken.

Analysis: Elite Lyon too good for Gunners

Lyon are a formidable opponent in the Champions League this season and appear determined to get their hands on the ninth title they missed out on in May when they lost 4-0 to Barcelona in the final.

They are yet to concede a goal in the competition in the league phase and have netted an incredible 22 goals in their five matches.

It was always going to be a challenge for Arsenal to get the three points they needed to help secure automatic qualification – and it looks unlikely they will do so, given a three-point gap to Chelsea, who are in fourth place, with Manchester City fifth.

The Gunners must beat Inter Milan in their final game and hope results go in their favour elsewhere to overturn a goal difference swing.

They were on the back foot from the first whistle on Thursday night as Lyon’s quality overawed them and the visitors played with intensity and creativity.

The individual brilliance of Dumornay and Lily Yohannes was evident and they were impressively stylish on the attack, missing a few chances to confirm their dominance.

Marie-Antoinette Katoto fired over from close range and Yohannes curled just wide to give Arsenal hope going into the break and they came out at the start of the second half with much more bite.

England striker Alessia Russo’s shot was blocked in the six-yard area and Caitlin Foord almost escaped in behind a few times, but couldn’t make it count.

However, that period was short-lived as Dumornay’s powerful strike gave Lyon the cushion they needed and it was difficult for the hosts to regain a foothold back in the game.

The defeat capped a challenging period for the Gunners in which they were held to a draw in the Women’s Super League by London City Lionesses on Sunday, after working hard for a draw in Barcelona last week.