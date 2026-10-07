14 killed, 17 injured from banditry between June and September in Samburu, Meru, Isiolo

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 7, 2026 — Fourteen people were killed and 17 injured between June and September as banditry, cattle rustling and inter-community conflicts continued to plague parts of Samburu, Meru and Isiolo, despite intensified government security operations.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen told the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security that the overall security situation had improved, but acknowledged that insecurity remained a threat to lives, livelihoods and economic activity in the affected areas.

“Overall, the security situation in the affected areas has improved compared with previous periods,” Murkomen said.

The government has stepped up operations against banditry and illegal firearms, deploying specialised security units, establishing additional security camps and recruiting and training National Police Reservists.

Between June and September, security agencies recovered 3,221 livestock out of 4,306 reported stolen.

The government also recovered 2,395 illegal firearms between September 2025 and September 2026 as part of efforts to curb armed attacks and cattle rustling.

Murkomen attributed the persistent insecurity to the proliferation of illegal firearms, retaliatory attacks, competition over water and pasture, and the availability of markets for stolen livestock.

He also cited poor road and communication networks, historical marginalisation and limited economic opportunities as factors complicating efforts to restore lasting peace.

Samburu attack

Murkomen highlighted the September 16 attack in Samburu in which five people were killed, including two police officers, a National Police Reservist and two civilians.

He said security agencies had intensified follow-up operations and efforts to recover government equipment stolen during the attack.

The CS also ordered investigations into reports of livestock allegedly killed or injured in Samburu, saying the reported figures and circumstances remained allegations pending verification.

In Meru, Murkomen said the government had established the Lii and Magado security camps to strengthen operations against banditry and cattle rustling.

The government also plans to recruit additional National Police Reservists over the next six months as part of efforts to strengthen security presence in affected communities.

However, Murkomen said difficult terrain, inadequate roads, poor communication networks and limited resources continued to hamper security operations.

The government is seeking additional budgetary support from Parliament to open and improve security roads in the affected areas.

Murkomen said security operations would be accompanied by peacebuilding initiatives involving community elders, religious leaders, elected leaders and local peace committees.

“Security operations alone cannot provide a permanent solution to inter-community conflict,” he said, emphasising the need for dialogue and cooperation between communities and security agencies.

The government says it will continue combining security operations with peacebuilding and development interventions to address the underlying causes of insecurity and promote lasting stability in the affected counties.