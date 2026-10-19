Kwale governor Fatuma Achani’s father dies

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 19 — President William Ruto has led leaders in condoling Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani following the death of her father, Mohamed Achani.

Ruto conveyed his sympathies to the governor and her family, offering prayers as they mourn their loss.

“Sincere condolences to Governor Fatuma Achani following the passing of your dear father, Mohamed Achani,” the President said.

“Our prayers are with you, your family and the entire county during this painful time.”

Mining Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho also mourned the deceased, describing him as a man whose life was defined by wisdom, strength and devotion to his family and community.

In a condolence message, Joho extended his sympathies to Achani and her family, saying Mohamed Achani had left behind a legacy of values, guidance and selflessness.

“Mzee Achani was a man of great wisdom, strength and influence whose life was defined by unwavering devotion to his family and a deep sense of responsibility to his community,” Joho said.

Joho prayed for strength and patience for the bereaved family, asking Allah to grant them comfort during the difficult period.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen also sent his condolences to the governor, her family and the people of Kwale County.

“My deepest condolences to Governor Fatuma Achani, her entire family, and the people of Kwale County, following the passing of her father, Mzee Mohammed Achani,” Murkomen said.

He offered prayers for the family and the county as they mourned, wishing them comfort during the period of grief.

The leaders’ messages of condolence came as the governor and her family mourned the loss of their patriarch.

Further details about the circumstances of his death and funeral arrangements had not been provided in the condolence messages.