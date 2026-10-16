KWPL returns with top-spot showdowns as matchday 4 takes centre stage

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Premier League (KWPL) returns this weekend following the international break, with Matchday 4 fixtures set to deliver crucial battles at both ends of the standings.

Reigning champions Kenya Police Bullets FC will be out to maintain their perfect start to the 2026/27 campaign when they travel to Nakuru on Saturday to face struggling Trinity Starlets FC.

Police Bullets top the standings on goal difference (+9), level on nine points with second-placed Ulinzi Starlets after winning their opening three matches.

Head coach Beldine Odemba will be keen to see her side maintain that momentum against a Trinity Starlets team languishing in ninth place and still searching for its first win of the season. The two sides meet at Afraha Stadium.

Saturday’s action begins at 2:00 PM, with sixth-placed Shabana Starlets FC hosting 11th-placed Bungoma Queens FC at the Green Stadium in Awendo.

Shabana ladies team. Photo/COURTESY

Shabana have collected four points from their opening three matches and will be targeting a victory to strengthen their push for a place in the top five.

Bungoma Queens, meanwhile, will be eager to secure maximum points and climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

Sunday’s fixtures promise further excitement, with several teams looking to consolidate their positions or revive their campaigns.

At 12:00 PM, fourth-placed Kibera Soccer Women FC host four-time league champions Vihiga Queens FC at the Police Sacco Grounds in Nairobi.

Vihiga Queens have endured a difficult start to the season, losing all three of their opening matches to sit at the bottom of the standings without a point. They will be desperate to turn their fortunes around against a Kibera side coached by George Bob Okalo.

Later at 3:00 PM at the same venue, unbeaten Kayole Starlets FC face a stern test against second-placed Ulinzi Starlets.

Kayole sit fifth on five points, having registered one win and two draws, and will be looking to upset the title contenders under coach George Kinabi. Ulinzi, meanwhile, are level on nine points with leaders Police Bullets and will be determined to keep pace in the title race.

Elsewhere, third-placed Zetech Sparks FC host eighth-placed Gideons Starlets FC at Dandora Stadium at 1:00 PM, while Elim White Ladies FC take on Mathare United Women FC at the Ndura Sports Complex in Kitale at 2:00 PM.

Elim, who occupy 10th place, will be seeking valuable points against seventh-placed Mathare as the teams look to improve their positions in the standings.