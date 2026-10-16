Capital FM eyes CK Sports Day glory as 12 Teams battle for honours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 16 – Capital FM will be out to stamp its authority at the annual Chris Kirubi (CK) Sports Day on Saturday, with the team targeting top honours across multiple disciplines at the Sports District in Two Rivers.

Twelve teams will compete for supremacy in football, volleyball, athletics, tug of war and CrossFit, with points awarded in each discipline to determine the overall champions.

The participating teams are Capital Group Limited (Capital FM), Tribus, Tier Data, Greenblade Growers, CICP & Trific, International Life House (IHL), Centum RE, Jafari Credit, TRLC, Smart Applications, Haco Industries and Longhorn Publishers.

Capital FM, popularly known as the Best Mix of Music, will be seeking to reclaim the seven-a-side football title as they begin their campaign against Tribus before facing International Life House (IHL) in Pool B.

Capital FM Football squad having a half time pep-talk during last year’s CK Sports Day. Photo/FILE

The top two teams in each pool will advance to the quarter-finals, setting up a competitive battle for a place in the knockout stages.

Capital FM reached the semi-finals last year but fell short of the final after losing on penalties.

The team will be eager to go a step further this time as they seek to reclaim the football crown.

In the other football pools, Tier Data will face Greenblade Growers and CICP & Trific, while Centum RE headline Pool C alongside Jafari Credit and TRLC. Pool D features Smart Applications, Haco Industries and Longhorn Publishers.

Capital FM Tug of War Team in action during last year’s CK Sports Day. Photo/FILE

Capital FM will also be aiming for success in volleyball, where they have been drawn in Pool B alongside Tier Data and CICP & Trific.

In tug of war, the Best Mix of Music team will take on Longhorn Publishers and Tribus in Pool D as they seek to collect more points towards the overall standings.

With five disciplines on offer and the overall title at stake, Capital FM will be looking to combine strong performances across the board to emerge as the team to beat at this year’s CK Sports Day.

The event brings together corporate firms associated with the late business mogul Chris Kirubi, a celebration that brings employees across his business legacy together for competition, camaraderie and reflection.

-Capital Group Limited squad-