Ruto launches Sh221mn KMTC hostel project in Kapenguria

KAPENGURIA, Kenya, October 16 – President William Ruto has launched a Sh221 million student hostel project at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) campus in Kapenguria, West Pokot County, as the government plans to add 20 classrooms to expand training capacity.

The 580-bed hostel, being built under the Affordable Housing Programme, is expected to increase student accommodation at the college, while the additional classrooms will allow it to train more healthcare workers.

The projects come as the government seeks to expand the training of medical personnel to support the delivery of Universal Health Coverage. About 270,000 West Pokot residents have registered with the Social Health Authority, according to information provided during the President’s tour of the county on Friday.

Ruto also inspected other projects in the county, including the 35-kilometre Kopasi River-Lomut-Sigor-Marich Pass road, which is 60 percent complete at a cost of Sh4.4 billion.

The Sh147 million Makutano Modern Market is 69 percent complete and is expected to be ready in December 2026. The government plans to allocate a further Sh300 million in January 2027 to build another market after determining that the current facility would not accommodate the growing number of traders.

In Kapenguria Constituency, the national government will take over construction of the 10,000-seat Makutano Stadium and inject Sh800 million to complete it.

The President also flagged off a Sh335 million electricity connectivity project expected to connect 1,719 households.