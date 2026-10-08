DPP approves murder charges against five suspects in lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbolu case

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 8 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has approved murder charges against five suspects accused of killing lawyer Mathew Kyalo Mbolu in Nairobi.

The suspects are politician Rose Mulwa, her two children Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa, and police constables Julius Cheruiyot and Kennedy Borboroi.

Cheruiyot and Borboroi were arraigned before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza at the Kibera Law Courts on Wednesday but did not take a plea.

Justice Kavedza directed that the two police officers undergo a mental assessment at Mbagathi Hospital before they can take their plea.

The court also directed that Mbithe and the other suspects who are in custody be produced for the proceedings.

The five suspects are scheduled to take plea on October 27, after the court receives the mental assessment report.

Mbolu, a renowned lawyer, university lecturer and author, was allegedly attacked and killed in Nairobi on September 9, 2026.

The approval of the murder charges clears the way for the prosecution of the five suspects as investigations into the circumstances surrounding Mbolu’s death continue through the court process.

The case will now proceed before the High Court, with the suspects expected to formally respond to the murder charges when they are presented for plea-taking later this month.