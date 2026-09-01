Ruto: Africa must turn political freedom into economic freedom

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 1 — President William Ruto has called on African countries to move beyond the political liberation secured by previous generations and pursue economic independence through industrialisation, manufacturing and intra-African trade.

Addressing leaders at the inauguration of Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema for a second term in Lusaka on Tuesday, Ruto said Africa’s next historic task was to convert its natural resources, markets and young population into prosperity for its people.

“They secured political freedom. We must secure economic freedom,” Ruto said.

Ruto contrasted the priorities of Africa’s independence generation with the challenges facing today’s leaders.

He said the generation of Zambia’s founding President Kenneth Kaunda had confronted colonialism and apartheid and secured the political freedom that Africans now enjoy.

“Our generation has inherited that freedom. And history now asks us a different question. What will Africa do with its freedom?” he said.

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Ruto argued that the continent already possesses the resources needed to transform its economies, including land, energy, minerals and what he described as the world’s youngest population.

“The challenge before us, therefore, is not absence of resources. It is how we use these resources to create opportunity and to create wealth,” he said.

He called for African countries to industrialise, manufacture and add value to their raw materials rather than exporting commodities and importing finished products at higher prices.

“For too long, we have exported African minerals, African agricultural produce and African raw materials only to import their value back at a premium,” he said.

“For too long, Africa has helped to industrialise while exporting the jobs of our own people.”

Ruto said the African Continental Free Trade Area offered an opportunity to overcome fragmented national markets and create the scale required for African businesses to compete globally.

“Africa must industrialise, Africa must manufacture, Africa must add value to what it produces and Africa must trade with Africa,” he said.

He said stronger links between African markets, capital and productive capacity would enable businesses to operate at a scale capable of competing both within the continent and internationally.

Ruto stressed that greater African economic integration should not amount to isolation from the global economy.

“This is not a retreat from the world,” he said. “It is how Africa prepares to engage the world from a position of strength, not merely as a supplier of commodities but as a producer of value and a continent of scale.”

He linked economic transformation to political stability, arguing that democracy would be difficult to sustain if citizens did not experience tangible improvements in their livelihoods.

“Africa cannot industrialise if every election becomes a moment of national uncertainty,” he said.

“Business cannot build where tomorrow is uncertain. Capital will not flow where institutions cannot be trusted.”

Ruto said constitutional government, credible institutions, the rule of law and national unity should therefore be viewed not only as political ideals but also as foundations for economic prosperity.

He also challenged African governments to focus on the aspirations that drive citizens to vote, including jobs, incomes, education, healthcare and opportunities for young people.

“Our people do not vote merely for the privilege of voting again,” he said. “They vote for work and incomes, for education and healthcare, for dignity and opportunity.”

Ruto said the continent’s transformation agenda should ultimately ensure that young Africans can build productive lives at home rather than being forced to seek opportunities elsewhere.

“Their mission was liberation. Ours must be transformation,” he said.

In his inaguration speech, Hichilema — who campaigned on an economic record centred on debt restructuring, macroeconomic stability and social programmes including free education — promised to move Zambia from economic stabilisation to growth.