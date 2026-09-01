426 graduate engineers deployed as Kenya Power pushes technology-driven grid

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1-Kenya Power is deploying 426 young engineers into regional operations as the utility accelerates grid modernisation and digitisation to keep pace with a customer base that has grown to 10.4 million.

The engineers have completed the first four-month classroom phase of the company’s Graduate Trainee Programme and will now undertake a five-month regional field rotation, where they will gain hands-on experience while supporting operations across the country.

Kenya Power said the deployment is aimed at strengthening its technical workforce, improving response times and supporting ongoing efforts to modernise the electricity grid.

The engineers completed intensive classroom training at the Kenya Power Institute of Energy Studies and Research (IESR) before transitioning to field operations.

The recruits join the utility at a critical period as electricity demand continues to grow and the company expands electrification projects across the country.

Of the 426 graduate engineers, 328 are electrical engineers, while the rest specialise in geospatial engineering, mechatronics, mechanical engineering, civil engineering and ICT.

Kenya Power Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Joseph Siror said the young engineers would provide additional technical capacity as the company works to improve customer service and achieve its strategic objectives.

“I want to congratulate all our new engineers for this great milestone in their career. As a Company, we view these young talents as great ambassadors of Kenya Power and as they commence operations, I am confident that they will strengthen the Company’s technical capacity to attain our strategic goals,” Siror said.

The engineers are expected to work alongside existing Kenya Power teams during their field rotation, applying the skills acquired during the classroom phase to real-world electricity distribution and grid operations.

Siror said the growing demands on the utility made the skills brought by the new engineers particularly important as Kenya Power invests in technology and innovation.

“To meet the growing needs of our customers, we are carrying out a lot of grid modernisation and digitisation projects. The knowledge and skills that the young engineers bring are critical to the actualisation of the Company’s aspiration to ride on technology and innovation in its next phase to provide better services and maintain its position as the leading energy utility in the region,” he said.

The graduate programme is also expected to create a pipeline of professionals capable of supporting Kenya’s evolving energy sector.

The five-month field rotation will give the engineers exposure to regional operations while contributing to Kenya Power’s efforts to improve service delivery and respond to the demands created by an expanding electricity network.

The deployment comes as Kenya Power continues to balance growing electricity demand with the need for a more modern, responsive and technology-driven power distribution system.