Woods gets five-year driving ban after reckless driving plea

LOS ANGELES, USA, Sept 2 – Tiger Woods has agreed not to contest a reckless driving charge as part of a deal with prosecutors, reducing the original charge of driving under the influence from a rollover crash in Florida.

The golfer accepted a five-year suspension of his driving licence and a $1,000 (£742) fine, as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors in Martin County, Florida.

Woods was arrested after the March crash, and had passed a breathalyser test but declined further testing for other drugs.

He pleaded not guilty the same month to misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence and refusal to submit to testing. Woods, 50, said he was seeking treatment after the incident.

No one was injured in the crash, though Woods had to crawl out through the passenger door to free himself.

Police released body camera footage in April that captured the aftermath of the incident, showing the golfing legend after his vehicle clipped a truck and rolled over.

In the video, Woods appears calm, kneeling on one knee as he tells officers: “I looked down at my phone, and all of a sudden, boom”.

He passed a breathalyser test but declined to take a urinalysis screening for other drugs, Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said at the time.

Woods told officers he had not consumed alcohol that day. When asked about any prescription medication, he responded, “I take a few”, adding he had done so earlier that morning.

He then listed the medication, though that portion of the footage was redacted.

Officers told Woods they suspected his “normal faculties” were impaired by an “unknown substance”.

Authorities later reported finding two white pills in his pocket, identified as hydrocodone, an opioid commonly prescribed to treat pain.

Woods wrote on social media following the incident, “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritise my wellbeing and work toward lasting recovery.”

The incident marked Woods’ second arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.