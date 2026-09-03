Falcon Oil employee charged over alleged Sh14.8m theft, proceeds of crime

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 — A Falcon Oil Limited employee has been charged with allegedly stealing Sh14.89 million from the petroleum company in a case that also accuses him of conspiring to defraud the firm and acquiring and using proceeds of crime.

Ismail Ali Ibrahim appeared before Nairobi Principal Magistrate Paul Mutai on Thursday and denied all the charges, including stealing, conspiracy to defraud, acquisition of proceeds of crime and use of proceeds of crime.

The prosecution alleges that Ibrahim stole Sh14,890,157 belonging to Falcon Oil between December 1, 2025 and July 31, 2026.

According to the charge sheet, the money had come into Ibrahim’s possession by virtue of his employment at Falcon Oil Limited.

He is also accused of conspiring with others to unlawfully obtain money belonging to the petroleum company.

The prosecution further alleges that on April 25, 2026, Ibrahim acquired Sh300,000 from clients of Falcon Oil who were purchasing petroleum products.

At the time, prosecutors allege, Ibrahim knew or had reason to believe that the Sh300,000 constituted proceeds of crime obtained through the alleged conspiracy.

“He also faces charges relating to the acquisition and use of proceeds of crime,” ODPP said.

The charges followed investigations into the alleged loss of funds belonging to Falcon Oil, culminating in a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions to prosecute Ibrahim.

The accused pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Magistrate Mutai granted him a Sh3 million surety bond or an alternative cash bail of Sh800,000, with two contact persons.

The case will be mentioned on September 17, 2026.