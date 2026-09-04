Malkia Strikers boss identifies secret to beating Egypt in final of Africa Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 4, 2026 – Even as they revel in the glory of reaching the Africa Nations Championships final, national women’s volleyball team head coach Geoffrey Omondi knows the job is only half-done.

Standing between Malkia Strikers and a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics are Egypt, arguably Kenya’s biggest arch-rival in African volleyball.

Their encounter at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on Friday night comes 24 hours after they fell another giant in the form of Cameroon – beating them in straight sets of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-20 to secure their date with the North Africans.

Omondi is alive to the potency of the Egyptians, pointing to their technical nous as a headache for Malkia Strikers heading to the court on Friday.

“Tomorrow’s (Friday) match might be more difficult than today because Egypt are a bit technical. Cameroon had a lot of power so we managed their power but Egypt is a bit technical so we also have to be very clinical in order for us to beat them. It’s not going to be easy but we’ll beat them,” the gaffer said.

The head-to-head record between the two countries is heavily skewed in favour of the hosts who have won three out of their last four matches.

Indeed, Friday’s duel is a repeat of the final of the last edition of the competition in 2023 in Yaounde, where Omondi’s charges won in straight sets of 25-22, 25-20 and 25-14 to clinch their 10th continental crown.

Looking at the ‘womanpower’ at his disposal, the Kenya Pipeline women’s volleyball team head coach is convicted Kenya is capable of much more, this time round.

Obviously, his eyes are cast far; not only to the LA 2028 but also next year’s Women’s World Cup in Canada and the United States.

“This trophy must remain at home. We must go to the Olympics. I want us to go to the world championship not to participate but to make a mark. The last time we were in Thailand we just won one match. We want to proceed to round of 16 or even the quarterfinals. That’s my goal. These players that we have in the national team any of them can deliver,” he said.

Yet to lose a match on home soil, a key cog in the well-oiled machine that is Malkia Strikers has been the vociferous fanbase who have filled the Kasarani Indoor Arena to the brim.

From all walks, and of different calibre, they have come in droves to lend their support to a team that has ruled the African volleyball scene with an ‘iron fist’.

More of the same, Omondi insists, is needed to corner their opponents and destabilise them mentally, from imposing their game.

“The seventh player we still want to ask you again. We are very appreciative of what you have done. Please come in numbers again including sit in the spaces even the stairs that I see. Please sit there and support us,” the coach said.

Even though his surname stands for someone who was born in the wee hours of the morning, Omondi will be hoping that victory on Friday evening will be the birth of a special new era for Malkia Strikers – a team he has been rebuilding since he took the reins last year.