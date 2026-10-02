Greatness in the works: Omondi outlines desire to transform Kenya Pipeline into African giants

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 2, 2026 – Amid a domestic double, Kenya Pipeline head coach Geoffrey Omondi is not yet satisfied.

His hunger and desire are now directed at the Africa Club Championships gong, which he has come so close, yet so far to winning for the oil merchants.

“I thank God because since I came here he has shown me a lot of success, having won the league twice back to back and won the Kenya Cup also and won the Kipchumba Karori tournament, Rwanda Genocide tournament. Those are the best results we have achieved so far. We are still working towards achieving the Africa Club Championships that has been a challenge for me for the last two years that I’ve been here,” the tactician says.

Kenya Pipeline last won the continental crown in 2005 – their sixth title in history – and since then, have endured a dry spell spanning 21 years.

In their latest appearance, at this year’s edition in Cairo, the team had to be content with a third-place finish, beating Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles 3-1 in the bronze medal match.

Earlier, they had fallen at the hands of fellow countrywomen KCB Volleyball who beat them in the semis to put paid to their title chances.

In light of these shortcomings, Pipeline have been hard at work in training to refine the rough edges to their game.

“We need to strengthen our services; as you can see in the background we are working on the services. We need to quicken our speed of attack. We need to also improve and put a lot of effort on our reception although it has not been an issue as such but we need to make it top-notch as always before we go for any competition,” Omondi says.

Immediate success

Before assuming the reins in 2024/25, Omondi was at Trailblazers Volleyball Club who he transformed into a household name and regular contenders for the men’s title.

He took to the women’s game as a duck to water, trumping Kenya Prisons 3-2 in a best-of-three series to win the league title with the oilers.

Pipeline then recovered from a set down to beat KCB 3-2, winning the Kenya Cup in the five-set thriller at the Kasarani Indoor Arena.

Kenya Pipeline Volleyball Coach Geoffrey Omondi. Photo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Ascending to the apex of Kenyan volleyball is easy but maintaining that dominance is another thing all together.

This is a fact Omondi is all too conscious of and, is leaving nothing to chance to successfully defend both titles in the 2026/27 season.

“You just need to prepare well and to the highest level possible. Don’t prepare with the standards of the country. If you can prepare according to the standards of Africa and the world then when you meet players of teams within the country you will be one level higher,” he explains.

As they take baby steps towards another trophy-laden season, the support of their parent company – Kenya Pipeline Company – cannot be understated.

“The company is our mother and father so they’re taking care of us as their own children. We have massive support from the company; great support in terms of facilities, remuneration and even the welfare. So far so good we’re happy it’s now our time now to give back,” the coach says.

This support has been integral even as the team boost their ranks with experienced signings including the KCB duo of Pauline Chemutai and Faith Cherotich Sakong.

Their addition notwithstanding, Omondi is categorical that their gametime will only be based on merit and effort in training.

“We have so far received four players from other clubs who we are really nurturing and making sure that they’ll be of benefit to this team. We scouted them and we realized they’re talented and can boost our squad in terms of the offense, defense and and even the service. They are players that will add value to us. We’ve reminded them that only merit will give them a chance to be in the court and that’s what we are pushing,” he explains.

Thrill of pressure

Apart from Kenya Pipeline, Omondi is also head coach for the national women’s team, Malkia Strikers, having assumed the reins last year.

He led them to a commendable outing at last year’s World Championships in Thailand where they won one match – beating Vietnam in straight sets in their last match in Pool G.

Action between Kenya Prisons and Kenya Pipeline.

Last month, he led the team to the finals of the African Championships on home soil before losing to Egypt in straight sets.

The gaffer is relishing the challenge and pressure of coaching both teams, which come with a lot of expectations.

“The good thing with the calendar we adopted and the calendar we’re using now is that the period for the national team is totally for the national team the period for the clubs is also a period for the club. I deal with the club first then I’m able to go to the national team. They are two different assignments because they are two different levels but that’s why I’m a coach,” Omondi says.

He may be starving for a continental title but Omondi and Co are not under any illusion that the race for the battle for league crown is a foregone conclusion.

With perennial rivals KCB and Kenya Prisons lurking in the shadows, Pipeline are not about to give up their domestic double without a ferocious fight.

Successfully defending their three titles of the past season would be the perfect appetiser for Pipeline as they seek to taste glory in Africa.

“Actually, there are three Kenya Cup, the league title and the Kipchumba Karori tournament; that is our aim and goal. That is what we are working towards but this is a sport…anything can happen so we are just ready, we are preparing for the best,” the gaffer says.

With the days ebbing away to the new season, Pipeline fans will be in for a treat as their teams serve up a thriller on court in bid for glory on all fronts.