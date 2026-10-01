NBA legend Jordan ‘Last Dance’ jersey sells for Sh1.6 billion

LONDON, United Kingdom, Oct 1 – A Michael Jordan jersey from his ‘Last Dance’ season has sold for Sh1.6 billion ($12.3m), a record for a piece of Jordan memorabilia.

The jersey was worn in game three of the 1998 NBA Finals in his last season with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan helped the Bulls win the series 4-2 for his sixth and final NBA Championship. He was named Finals’ Most Valuable Player in all six.

The previous record for a piece of Jordan memorabilia was Sh1.3 billion ($10.1m) for his jersey from game one of the 1998 Finals.

The jersey was put up for sale by entrepreneur Ryan Gough and sold at Joopiter, Pharrell Williams’ digital auction house, which gave it an estimated price of $10-15m (£7.5-£11.3m).

Jordan’s 1997 Ferrari 550 Maranello was sold for Sh350 million ($2.7m) (£2m), four times the auction record for that model.

“Few objects in the history of sport embody greatness as completely as Michael Jordan’s game three jersey from the 1998 NBA Finals,” Joopiter said in the auction posting.

“Worn during the Last Dance… it marks the culmination of an era that transformed basketball into a global cultural phenomenon.

“Today it stands among the most important game-worn sports artifacts ever to come to market.”

The record price for a piece of game-worn sports memorabilia is the jersey worn by baseball legend Babe Ruth when he “called the shot” during the 1932 World Series, which was sold for $24.1m (£18.2m) in 2024.