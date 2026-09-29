KPC Foundation Champions Women in Tech as the Inaugural Inuka Tech Cohort Completes Fellowship

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – KPC Foundation and Power Learn Project (PLP) marked the close of the first cohort of the Inuka Tech Fellowship with an intimate gathering for its female fellows at PLP’s offices in the iHUB Jahazi Building, Nairobi, on September 25, 2026.

Held under the theme “Her Data, Her Future,” the Power Her | Create & Connect event brought together fellows, women leaders and industry professionals to mark the completion of the programme and highlight the importance of creating more inclusive pathways into Kenya’s technology sector. The gathering included professionals and leaders from KPC Foundation, NCBA, Safaricom, Loop, Spiro and Qhala.

Beyond the ceremony, the event was structured to help fellows plan beyond the programme itself. Participants completed a My Path Canvas exercise, mapping their career steps over the next five years. Structured mentorship conversations and a fireside conversation, followed by an open Q&A session, gave fellows direct access to women already working in the sector.

Rachel Gathoni, KPC Foundation Manager, urged the fellows to occupy the spaces they enter at work with confidence, noting that knowing one’s craft, remaining coachable and showing up professionally form the foundation of lasting careers.

Sitting, second from left: KPC FM RG with partners & Fellows during the Power Her Event to mark the close of the First Cohort of the Inuka Tech Fellowship.

“Women must occupy the spaces they enter at work with confidence.” Rachel Gathoni, Manager, KPC Foundation.

The inaugural Inuka Tech cohort comprises 30 fellows selected from more than 1,000 applicants, with women making up half of the cohort. The programme was designed to intentionally address the underrepresentation of women in Kenya’s technology sector rather than leave gender balance to chance.

“We are passionate about tech and more so women in tech.” Mumbi Ndung’u, Co-founder and Executive Director, Power Learn Project

Ndung’u noted that the partners identified a clear gap in the industry and built inclusive training spaces to help close it, adding that the current cohort stands as living proof of that approach.

Networking continued over refreshments, while the event closed with a Sip & Paint session that offered a creative wind-down to a day centred on learning, reflection and connection.

Fellows described the fellowship as a bridge from classroom learning to real industry experience. Chantelle, one of the fellows, said the programme had turned academic work into lived experience through hackathons and practical assignments.

Another fellow cited interacting with women already active in the technology space as a highlight of the programme, adding that she is now looking ahead to the next chapter of her career.

The Inuka Tech Fellowship operates under the KPC Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Kenya Pipeline Company PLC. The programme combines technical training in Python, machine learning, dashboard development and data storytelling with real-world simulations, mentorship and industry exposure. It prepares fellows for roles including Operational Data Analyst, Business Intelligence Analyst and Predictive Analytics Engineer, with further pathways supported through Power Learn Project’s Talent Hub.

Organisers said the Power Her gathering was designed to celebrate the first cohort’s completion while equipping the women with the networks, self-awareness and confidence to carry them into the careers they are now building.