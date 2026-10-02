Silent Exit? Oduor returns to Harambee Starlets as Odemba era quietly fades into oblivion

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 2, 2026 – A major technical bench overhaul has occurred at Harambee Starlets, not through an official press conference or formal farewell statement, but via a provisional squad release.

Godfrey Oduor ‘Solo’ has officially returned to the Harambee Starlets dugout as interim head coach, taking the reins ahead of Kenya’s two-legged 2028 CAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tie against Seychelles.

The quiet appointment signals a discreet changing of the guard at the national team level.

There has been no official communication from the Federation regarding the exit or firing of Beldine Odemba, the tactician who famously guided Kenya back to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

However, Odemba’s stock dipped severely following a bruising continental campaign where the Starlets suffered a group-stage exit, failing to collect a single point or score a single goal.

Looks like Odemba’s national team chapter appears to have closed without fanfare.

With Odemba’s silent exit, Oduor takes charge under immediate time constraints.

The Starlets are set to assemble in camp on Friday, October 2, giving the coaching staff less than a week to forge cohesion ahead of the opening leg.

Both legs of the qualifier will be staged at Nairobi’s Nyayo National Stadium, with the first leg scheduled for Thursday, October 8, and the return fixture set for Monday, October 12, 2026, both kicking off at 3:00 PM.

To launch the Olympic qualification campaign, Oduor has named an expansive 43-player provisional squad that blends established national team stalwarts with emerging domestic talent.

Key returnees anchor the core of the group, including Simba Queens midfielder Corazone Aquino, Gor Mahia Queens goalkeeper Monica Odato, Kibera Soccer Women defender Janet Mumo, Mathare United Women defender Wincaate Kaari, and Haymanaspor midfielder Lavine Achola.

In attack, Kenya Police Bullets forward Faith Mboya, Wacker Innsbruck W forward Sylvia Makungu, and Greece-bound Madira Soccer Assassins forward Charity Midewa all earn recalls to bolster the frontline.

Concurrently, Oduor has opened the door for five players earning their maiden senior national team call-ups: Hellen Ochieng (Defender, Kayole Starlets), Abigael Njeru (Defender, Madira Soccer Assassins), Mercyline Wafula (Midfielder, Gideon Starlets), Josephine Warenga (Midfielder, Vihiga Queens), and Magneta Ocharo (Forward, Kayole Starlets, coming off a historic back-to-back scoring run in the KWPL) .

Harambee Starlets 43-Player Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers:

Annedy Kundu, Lilian Awuor, Vivian Shiyonzo, Juliet Adhiambo, Monica Odato

Defenders:

Ruth Ingosi, Elizabeth Ochaka, Norah Ann, Leah Andiema, Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango, Mary Nthambi, Janet Mumo, Wincaate Kaari, Elizabeth Muteshi, Hellen Ochieng, Lavine Achola, Euphrasier Shilwatso, Abigael Njeru

Midfielders:

Lorna Nyarinda, Fasila Adhiambo, Mercy Airo, Martha Amunyolete, Elizabeth Mideva, Mwanalima Adam, Lavender Akinyi, Corazone Aquino, Mercyline Wafula, Marion Serenge, Josephine Warenga

Forwards:

Tereza Engesha, Faith Mboya, Violet Nanjala, Eglay Mukhwana, Shaline Nambengele, Airin Madalina, Valerie Nekesa, Sylvia Makungu, Jentrix Shikangwa, Magneta Ocharo, Charity Midewa, Shirleen Opisa, Catherine Khaemba