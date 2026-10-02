History awaits as Kenya names squad for Pan African Karting Championships

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 2, 2026 – Kenya has named a formidable three-man squad of motoring prodigies to fly the national flag at the highly anticipated inaugural Pan African Karting Championship in Benguela Province, Angola, from October 10–11.

The historic event, which will be staged at the Santos Pêras Karting Circuit, is being hailed as a major milestone for grassroots motorsport on the continent.

Beyond the high-octane action on the track, the championship will bring together National Sporting Authorities (ASNs), officials, teams, parents, and industry stakeholders to map out technical development and driver training across Africa.

Kenya’s continental quest will be spearheaded by the talented trio of Sean Njumbi, Jesse Murithii, and Myles Angoya Imbayi.

Njumbi will hunt for honors in the Junior Rotax category, while Murithii and Imbayi will lock horns with the continent’s best in the Senior Max division.

Organizer’s have confirmed that this tournament marks the launch of a rotating continental championship circuit.

The team has received significant institutional backing ahead of their departure.

Head of Delegation Norris Ongalo—who also serves as the Event Director of the WRC Safari Rally—expressed his appreciation to national carrier Kenya Airways courtesy of WRC Safari Rally Kenya CEO, Carl Tundo for donating the flight tickets to Angola, and the Motorsports Kenya Federation (MK-F) for their support.

He also thanked the ASN FIA Representative Maina Muturi, who provided Kenyan-branded kits for the team.

“The inaugural Pan African Championship is designed to unite all African countries within the FIA, and those looking to join, to build a robust grassroots karting foundation. While South Africa is currently advanced in the sport, the Karting Africa project—founded by Wesleigh Orr of WORR Motorsport—is partnering with affiliates like Kenya to nurture raw talent effectively. We are committed to leaving no country behind,” Ongalo said.

Echoing his sentiments, Maina Muturi emphasized the global governing body’s focus on youth structures.

“The FIA is deeply committed to building this sport in our region. The future of motorsport lies entirely in youth development. We want to ensure the team has the full backing of the FIA as we transform this into a truly regional championship that actively brings onboard Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi, and Rwanda,” Muturi said.

According to the official program released by Karting Africa, international delegations will arrive in Luanda on October 6 for verification and a welcome dinner, where the 2027 Karting Africa Calendar will be officially unveiled.

The teams will move to Benguela via a charter flight on October 7 for technical preparation, kart scrutineering, and free practice.

The official competition drives off on October 10 with qualifying practice and heats, culminating in the main Finals and Closing Ceremony on October 11.

The Angolan extravaganza is jointly supported by Karting Africa, WORR Motorsport, the Federação Angolana de Desportos Motorizados (FADM), and the Government of Angola.

It will feature parent orientations, media training for young drivers, and stakeholder sessions. The 2026 showpiece will see over 40 elite drivers from 15 African nations battle it out for the ultimate continental karting crown.