OPINION: Why Xi’s Vision Matters for a Changing World

The world is passing through a period of profound uncertainty. Geopolitical rivalries are intensifying, conflicts are becoming more protracted, economic fragmentation is disrupting trade and supply chains, while mistrust between major powers is weakening the capacity of the international system to respond collectively.

The question before the international community is therefore not simply what is wrong with the world, but what kind of international order can better address its problems.

Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy offers one response. At its centre is the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, grounded in the idea that countries with different political systems, histories, cultures and levels of development can coexist, cooperate and pursue common interests.

Its framework rests on several interconnected ideas. Common values of peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom provide the normative foundation. Building a new type of international relations and improving global governance provide the pathway. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative and Global Governance Initiative provide four strategic pillars for translating the broader vision into action, while the Belt and Road Initiative provides a platform for practical cooperation. .

The significance of these initiatives lies in their attempt to address four fundamental weaknesses in the present international order.

The Global Development Initiative addresses the development deficit.

Development remains one of the defining challenges of the international system. Economic opportunity, technology, infrastructure, investment and access to markets remain unevenly distributed, leaving many countries vulnerable to poverty, unemployment and economic shocks.

The Global Development Initiative places common development and shared prosperity at the centre of international cooperation. Its underlying proposition is that global stability cannot be sustained when large sections of humanity remain excluded from the benefits of economic progress.

This approach challenges the idea that development should be viewed as a competition in which one country’s gain is necessarily another’s loss. Connectivity, infrastructure, trade, technology and investment can instead create a larger space for shared growth.

The Belt and Road Initiative has become an important platform for translating this principle into practical cooperation across regions, linking infrastructure development with trade, investment and connectivity.

The Global Security Initiative responds to a world increasingly defined by insecurity.

From armed conflicts and terrorism to cyber threats, food insecurity and emerging risks, security has become a shared concern. Yet the international response is often fragmented by geopolitical rivalry.

The Global Security Initiative advocates common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security. Its emphasis on dialogue, consultation, respect for sovereignty and the peaceful resolution of disputes challenges the assumption that security can be achieved through confrontation or through the dominance of one power over others.

This is particularly relevant when military competition is consuming resources that could otherwise support development. Sustainable security requires addressing the underlying causes of instability while giving diplomacy and dialogue greater space to prevent conflicts from escalating.

The Global Civilization Initiative speaks to the human dimension of international relations.

The world is not divided only by borders. It is also shaped by different histories, cultures, religions, political traditions and perceptions of modernity.

The Global Civilization Initiative argues for equality among civilizations, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness. Its importance lies in rejecting the assumption that one civilization has a monopoly on progress or that differences must inevitably produce confrontation.

A more stable international order requires societies to understand difference without turning difference into hostility. Cultural exchange, education, tourism, media and people-to-people contact can create the relationships necessary to reduce prejudice and build trust.

This is increasingly important in an age when social media can amplify stereotypes and misinformation across borders within seconds.

The Global Governance Initiative addresses perhaps the most fundamental question of all: who gets to shape the rules of the international system?

The global order cannot remain credible if international institutions fail to reflect the changing realities of the 21st century.

The Global Governance Initiative places greater emphasis on sovereign equality, fairness, justice, genuine multilateralism and the participation of countries in shaping international rules.

This does not require dismantling international institutions. Rather, it raises the question of how those institutions can become more representative, effective and responsive to the realities of today’s world.

Taken together, the four initiatives provide a coherent proposition. Development without security is fragile. Security without development is unsustainable. Neither can endure without mutual understanding among civilizations, while all three require a governance system in which countries have a meaningful voice.

This is where Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy acquires its wider global significance.

Its central argument is that humanity’s major challenges are increasingly shared challenges. Climate change, pandemics, economic instability, technological disruption, terrorism and conflicts do not respect national borders. No single country can address them alone.

The evolution of the international order will therefore depend not only on the distribution of power, but also on the ideas that guide the exercise of that power.

The vision of a community with a shared future for humanity offers one such framework. It calls for an international system in which countries can preserve their distinct identities and development choices while recognising that their futures are interconnected.

In a world searching for a path beyond confrontation and zero-sum politics, the four global initiatives provide a framework for that vision. Their enduring test will be how effectively they translate principles into cooperation, institutions and tangible improvements in people’s lives.

But the underlying proposition is clear: a more stable world cannot be built through division alone. It requires development that is shared, security that is common, civilizations that learn from one another and governance that gives countries a meaningful stake in the international system.

That is the direction in which the global order must continue to evolve.

Elijah Mwangi is a scholar based in Nairobi who comments on local and global affairs.