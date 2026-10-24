Tel stunner at Stamford Bridge as Spurs make Chelsea sing the blues

LONDON, England, October 24, 2026 – Tottenham won at Stamford Bridge for only the second time in the league for 36 years as 10-man Chelsea missed the chance to go third in the Premier League table.

England midfielder Cole Palmer was sent off in the 80th minute when he received his second yellow card to complete a miserable evening for Xabi Alonso’s side.

Spurs had taken the lead three minutes earlier in fortunate circumstances.

Chelsea goalkeeper Mike Penders, on his first league start for the Blues following an injury to Emi Martinez, punched the ball into his own net when he jumped under pressure from Jan Paul van Hecke at a corner.

French forward Mathys Tel added a second in the 87th minute with a low strike from 25 yards out following a fine individual run from the halfway line.

The match was played in torrential rain and it was stormy on the pitch too in a fiery derby encounter.

Palmer picked up his two bookings in a nine-minute spell, either side of Tottenham’s opener. His first yellow card came when he barged into Mateus Fernandes, with the second following a late challenge on Conor Gallagher.

Spurs moved up to 12th place, having won two matches in a week after they gained their first league victory of the campaign on Monday with a 3-1 home win over Coventry City.

More to follow.