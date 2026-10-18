Martinez ‘back in a few weeks’ after operation

LONDON, England, October 18, 2026 – Chelsea goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says he will be fit “in a few weeks” after having an operation following the 2-0 Premier League win at Everton on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Argentina international reportedly broke his jaw after a head collision with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the second half at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Martinez needed treatment for eight minutes before leaving the pitch on a stretcher. He was taken to hospital and manager Xabi Alonso later said he was concussed.

Martinez, wearing a hospital gown, wrote on social media, external on ‌Sunday: “Thanks to everyone for the messages. The operation ‌went well.

“The most important thing is that we won, and kept a clean sheet. In a few weeks we’ll be back.”

Mike Penders, who replaced Martinez to make his Premier League debut, looks set to play in Chelsea‘s next three matches at least.

They face Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League, with a Carabao Cup tie at Liverpool in between.

Penders, 21, signed from Belgium club Genk for £17m in 2024.

Alonso said: “Mike has personality. He’s brave and we have full trust ‌with him. He did well when he came on.

“He played in the cup games and whenever he’s ⁠needed. Like the other players, whenever they are needed they can perform.

“It’s all about the squad – ‌that all the ​players feel important and can have ‌their moment whenever they are needed, ​and that’s very positive.”