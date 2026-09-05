Ruto says new Magadi mining contracts must deliver local value addition

MAGADI, Kajiado, Sep 5 — President William Ruto has said companies awarded mining contracts at Lake Magadi will be required to establish processing and manufacturing facilities in Kenya, as he moves to end the export of raw minerals without local value addition.

Ruto said Kenya must break from a model in which minerals and other raw materials are extracted and exported while finished products are imported, arguing that the practice deprives communities and the country of jobs, wealth and industrial opportunities.

“Our minerals must create value at home, generate wealth for Kajiado, create jobs for our young people and stimulate local industries,” he said.

The President said the contract for mining operations at Magadi will be advertised following the expiry of the existing arrangement with Tata Chemicals Ltd, which he said will not be renewed.

He said the government would no longer allow a single company to monopolise operations at Magadi at the expense of local residents and the wider economy.

Magadi is rich in soda ash, a mineral used in the manufacture of glass, chemicals and other industrial products.

Ruto said his decision not to renew the Tata Chemicals contract was irreversible, arguing that the nearly century-old arrangement had been exploitative and extractive and had failed to deliver sufficient benefits to Kenyans, particularly residents of Kajiado.

“For nearly 100 years, Kenyans, especially the people of Kajiado, have not received their fair share of benefits from the minerals extracted from their land,” he said.

Ruto hits back at critics of Magadi decision

The President criticised politicians opposing the termination of the Tata Chemicals arrangement, accusing them of defending commercial arrangements that do not serve Kenya’s interests.

“You have no clarity on the Magadi issue. You talk about the rule of law, but there is no rule of law that undermines the interests of Kenyans and the people of Kajiado,” Ruto said.

He said Kenya was sovereign and capable of negotiating investment partnerships that serve its national interests.

Ruto also linked his position on Magadi to his broader advocacy for more equitable commercial relationships between Africa and international investors.

“Africa is not subservient. We need partnerships, not exploitative and extractive contracts,” he said.

He said Kenya would continue welcoming investors willing to enter into mutually beneficial agreements.

“We are demanding sovereign equality, justice and fair relationships. I will say this in Washington, Paris and London,” Ruto said.

90pc of Magadi land to be returned

Ruto also announced that 90 per cent of the 240,000 acres of land appropriated by colonial authorities for Magadi Soda mining will be returned to local communities.

He said the government would accelerate the issuance of title deeds to residents to secure land ownership and unlock its economic potential.

The President said his administration’s development agenda would extend to all parts of the country, arguing that the politics of discrimination and marginalisation should be left behind.

He urged voters to scrutinise candidates seeking elective office based on integrity, competence and their record.

“We will not be distracted by politics. We will focus on development,” he said.

SHA enrolment rises in Kajiado

On healthcare, Ruto said the Social Health Authority was expanding access to medical services and pledged to strengthen the programme.

He said people across the country were already benefiting from SHA payments covering medical bills ranging from thousands to more than Sh100,000.

In Kajiado, he said 749,000 people had registered with SHA, while Sh2.7 billion had been disbursed to hospitals and health facilities in the county.

Ruto contrasted SHA with the defunct NHIF, saying the new system was designed to cover Kenyans regardless of their employment or economic status.

Roads and irrigation projects

Ruto’s remarks came during the second day of his working tour of Kajiado, where he inspected and launched several development projects.

He launched construction of the 22km Ngong-Kibiko-Kangiria Road, a Sh1.4 billion project linking Kajiado and Kiambu counties.

He also launched Phase Two of the Nguruman Irrigation Project, a Sh560 million initiative expected to bring an additional 2,000 acres under irrigation. He said a third phase would eventually expand irrigation to 20,000 acres, supported by a planned dam financed through the National Infrastructure Fund.

The President also inspected the ongoing 72km Isara-Mashuuru-Imaroro Road, as well as student hostels at Kajiado East Technical and Vocational College and the Kitengela Modern Market.

He presided over the groundbreaking of the Kitengela Affordable Housing Project and defended the use of the Roads Maintenance Levy to raise additional funds for road construction.

Ruto said the approach had enabled the ongoing construction of 6,000km of roads and helped clear pending bills in the sector.

Local leaders backed the government’s development agenda, with Kajiado Governor Joseph ole Lenku saying residents were pleased with projects being implemented in the county and suggesting this would translate into support for Ruto in the 2027 election.

Kajiado West MP George Sunkuiya also backed the review of the Magadi mining arrangement, saying residents had gained little from the century-old mining operations.