Police to Recommend Violent Political Actors to IEBC for Possible Action, Masengeli Says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 25 – The National Police Service will recommend to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) individuals it considers unfit to contest elective positions based on their record of promoting or perpetrating political violence, Deputy Inspector General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli has said.

Masengeli said security agencies were intensifying efforts to prevent politically instigated violence ahead of the 2027 General Election, warning that individuals involved in organising or sponsoring violence would face firm action.

“Investigation, arrests, prevention of crime, and instances of political-instigated violence, we will deal with goons firmly and their sponsors,” Masengeli said.

He said police would submit the names of political actors whose track records indicate that they have promoted or perpetrated violence to the electoral commission for consideration.

“We will recommend to the IEBC those individuals that are not fit to run for offices based on their track record of promoting or perpetrating violence in Kenya,” he said.

The remarks come days after violence disrupted a Linda Mwananchi political rally in Homa Bay County on August 16, prompting the National Police Service to intensify investigations and arrest suspects linked to the incidents.

The NPS said 37 suspected gang members were arrested in connection with the violence and found in possession of crude weapons, including machetes, ropes, metal rods, knives, rungus, batons and torches.

Police also reported attacks on journalists and damage to five police vehicles and several civilian vehicles.

One police vehicle lost control during the incidents, resulting in the death of its driver and injuries to five other officers.

Three additional officers had been injured the previous day during the arrest of suspected gang members along the Kisumu-Kericho Road, bringing the total number of officers injured in the two incidents to eight.

The NPS said it was pursuing other individuals who may have participated in the violence, including organisers, facilitators and sponsors of criminal activities.

The Service warned that individuals who recruit, finance, mobilise, arm or otherwise facilitate criminal elements to cause violence and disorder would also be pursued.

The Homa Bay incident has heightened concerns over the use of organised groups in political activities as parties and politicians step up mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

Masengeli was speaking on Tuesday during the launch of the Roadmap to a Peaceful General Election 2027, where security and cohesion agencies outlined measures aimed at preventing election-related violence.

The Deputy Inspector General said the police response would involve investigations, arrests and crime prevention.

He also urged political actors and members of the public to observe their constitutional rights and responsibilities.

“I also challenge you to go back to the Constitution and get a glimpse of political and social rights as per our Constitution,” Masengeli said.

He cautioned that political and civil freedoms could not be used to justify conduct that threatens national security or the common good.

“In this regard, as much as you have all the freedom to do whatever you want to do, but there are some limits when it comes to threats to national security. There are some limits when it comes to threats to the common good of the public,” he said.

Masengeli further called for respect for political and civil rights, stressing that security is a shared responsibility.

“Observe political and civil rights as we know that public and national security is a calling for all of us,” he said.

The warning comes as political activity increases ahead of the 2027 General Election, with parties and politicians holding public meetings and mobilising supporters across the country.

The Homa Bay incident has provided a recent example of the security challenges surrounding political gatherings.

The NPS said it remained committed to protecting the constitutional right to peaceful assembly while taking action against criminality linked to political activities.

Masengeli’s remarks do not give the police power to directly disqualify candidates. Rather, he said the NPS would recommend to the IEBC individuals it considers unfit based on their record of promoting or perpetrating violence.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon separately said the commission could take appropriate action against politicians linked to violence, including disqualification in serious cases.

The final determination of candidates’ eligibility will therefore remain subject to the electoral and legal framework governing the 2027 elections.