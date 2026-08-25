Women MPs Condemn Gachagua Over Alleged Gender-Based Attacks on Women Leaders

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Women Members of Parliament have condemned former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua over what they described as a pattern of gender-based political violence, intimidation and attacks targeting women leaders and women associated with his political opponents.

Led by Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris, the MPs said political disagreements should not degenerate into personal attacks, humiliation or the targeting of women based on their gender, marital status or political affiliations.

Speaking at a joint press conference at Parliament Buildings on Tuesday, the lawmakers said they were particularly concerned about remarks and conduct they attributed to Gachagua, arguing that women leaders should be judged on their policies, decisions and performance rather than their gender or personal circumstances.

“Our concern is the manner in which these disagreements have been expressed, particularly where women leaders, women spouses and women in vulnerable circumstances have been singled out, personally attacked, undermined or drawn into political confrontations,” the MPs said in a joint statement.

The lawmakers cited several incidents which they said illustrated the pattern, including alleged verbal attacks against Nyandarua Woman Representative Faith Gitau.

According to the MPs, Gitau has accused Gachagua of repeatedly using degrading and gendered insults against her, including referring to her as a “witch” and “malaya”.

The lawmakers said such language amounted to gender-based humiliation rather than legitimate political criticism.

“Women leaders should be challenged on their policies, performance and ideas—not their morality, sexuality or womanhood,” they said.

The MPs also raised the April 17 incident involving Mwea MP Mary Maingi during a burial ceremony in Mwea.

They said Gachagua, while addressing mourners by phone, reportedly described Maingi as a “traitor of the community” and accused her of supporting the Government, triggering a heated confrontation.

The lawmakers said Maingi had a constitutional right to make independent political choices and that disagreements over her political position should be addressed through policy debate and facts rather than personal humiliation.

The women MPs further criticised the alleged involvement of the family of Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen in political exchanges.

They cited remarks by Murkomen on August 23 in which he complained that Gachagua had repeatedly dragged his wife into political discourse.

The MPs questioned why the wife of a political opponent should become part of a political contest, arguing that women should not be exposed to political controversy merely because of whom they are married to.

“A woman is not a political weapon simply because she is married to a politician,” they said.

The lawmakers also cited Gachagua’s August 21 visit to the family of the late former MP Johana Ng’eno in Mogondo, particularly regarding the dignity and autonomy of the widow and immediate family.

While acknowledging that condolences and support to a bereaved family were commendable, the MPs said political leaders should exercise sensitivity when engaging bereaved families.

They insisted that widows and bereaved families should have their privacy, wishes, dignity and consent respected.

“A widow’s grief is not weakness, her home is not political property and her consent must never be treated as optional,” the statement said.

The MPs also raised political exchanges involving Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire and Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika.

They said remarks attributed to Gachagua concerning the three governors had been criticised by women leaders as disrespectful and demeaning.

The MPs maintained that elected women leaders should be free to make independent political decisions without being labelled disloyal or subjected to gendered intimidation.

“Political independence is not betrayal, and disagreement is not disloyalty,” they said.

The lawmakers said the incidents, considered together, pointed to what they described as a wider political culture in which women are increasingly subjected to personal attacks and their families drawn into political disputes.

They stressed that women leaders should not be exempt from scrutiny but insisted that criticism must focus on their records, policies, decisions and performance.

“But criticize the policy, challenge the decision, question the performance, do not attack the woman’s dignity, gender, family or vulnerability,” they said.

The MPs said the matter went beyond Gachagua and raised broader questions about the political culture Kenya was creating ahead of future elections.

They warned that young women entering politics could be discouraged if they believed seeking elective office exposed them and their families to personal attacks and humiliation.

“Women have a right to lead without being punished for being women,” they said.

The lawmakers demanded that Gachagua publicly acknowledge and apologise for remarks and conduct they said had demeaned women leaders or dragged women spouses and families into political disputes.

They also called for an immediate end to what they termed sexist, abusive, demeaning and gendered political language against women.

In addition, they demanded that politicians keep wives, children and other family members out of political battles and that bereaved women and families be accorded privacy, dignity, autonomy and consent.

The MPs further called for women leaders to be judged on their policies, decisions and performance rather than their gender, marital status or political relationships.

The legislators called for a higher standard of political discourse, saying political competition should focus on ideas, policies, accountability and solutions rather than personal humiliation and gender-based attacks.

They pledged to remain united in defending the dignity, equality, autonomy and constitutional rights of Kenyan women.