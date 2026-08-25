Two More Charged Over Sh1.5bn PROFIT Fraud, Taking Total to 13

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 25 – Two more suspects have been charged over the alleged Sh1.569 billion fraud involving the Programme for Rural Outreach of Financial Innovations and Technologies (PROFIT), bringing to 13 the number of people arraigned in the case.

Eric Otieno Achila, proprietor of Dangzerina Enterprises, and Susan Wangari Gathiaka, proprietor of Maxtor Supplies and Graybar Distributors, appeared before the Anti-Corruption Court in Nairobi on Tuesday and denied the charges.

The two were among 11 additional suspects identified by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) during investigations into the alleged loss of funds from the PROFIT Programme.

Achila faces three counts, while Wangari faces four counts linked to the alleged fraudulent disbursement of Sh1.569 billion from the National Treasury Development Account to the programme.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Susan Keli, Principal Prosecution Counsel Jeremiah Walusala and Prosecution Counsel Brian Mulsisa, did not oppose their release on bond.

However, the prosecution asked the court to consider the nature and magnitude of the alleged offences when setting the bond terms.

The prosecution also asked the court to require the two suspects to surrender their passports, seek permission before travelling outside the court’s jurisdiction and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa Owima granted Achila a Sh1.5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Sh650,000.

Wangari was also granted a Sh1.5 million bond with a surety of a similar amount, or cash bail of Sh700,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 2, 2026, for an update on the proceedings.

The charges stem from investigations into the alleged fraudulent disbursement of Sh1,569,582,338.20 from the National Treasury Development Account to the PROFIT Programme.

The programme was implemented by the National Treasury with funding from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) between the 2013/2014 and 2023/2024 financial years.

It was established to promote access to affordable financing for small-scale farmers while supporting financial innovation and technology in rural areas.

According to EACC, the funds were allegedly channelled to 23 private entities comprising 15 business names and eight companies for goods and services that investigators said were never supplied or rendered.

The commission said programme officials allegedly used false and forged documents to account for the funds.

EACC also established that an unauthorised Kenya Commercial Bank account had allegedly been opened in the name of the PROFIT Programme.

The agency said Sh175.3 million was received through the account and subsequently used to launder and embezzle funds, with a substantial amount allegedly withdrawn in cash.

Court proceedings have further detailed the alleged movement of the money, with EACC telling the court that Sh784,732,663.70 was transferred to 23 companies, while Sh768,209,574.20 was withdrawn in cash from Co-operative Bank and KCB accounts.

Nine other suspects were initially arraigned on August 19 and denied various charges relating to the alleged scheme.

They included PROFIT Programme Coordinator John Ngure Kabutha, National Treasury officials Nemwel Moturi Motanya and John Maina Muriithi, alongside business proprietors and company directors accused of receiving funds from the programme.

The accused face charges including unlawful acquisition of public property, abuse of office, money laundering, acquisition of proceeds of crime and uttering false documents.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) approved the prosecution following an independent review of an investigation file submitted by EACC.

The prosecution decision covers 20 public officials, companies and company directors linked to the alleged scheme.

Before the initial court appearances, EACC had directed 11 additional suspects to present themselves for processing.

They included PROFIT Programme Accountant Billy Otieno Obango, Auma Ritah Otieno, Paul Mukasiali Shilaho, Susan Wangari Gathiaka, Erick Otieno Achila, Miriam Roseline Obinda, Fredrick Nyadhe Obindah, Brown Mujenyi Agade, Hilda Ndinda Ngava, Charles Cheruiyot and Jackline Kagai Saisi.

Achila and Wangari have now been formally charged, while other suspects identified during the investigations are yet to face the court.

EACC has said its efforts will extend beyond criminal prosecution to the recovery and forfeiture of public funds and assets established to have been acquired through corrupt conduct or other unlawful means.

The charges against Achila, Wangari and the other accused persons remain allegations. They have denied the charges and are presumed innocent unless the prosecution proves its case in court.

The matter will return to court on September 2, 2026, for further directions.