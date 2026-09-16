Two police officers among five killed in Isiolo bandit attack

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 16 – Five people, including two police officers, have been killed after a team pursuing suspected livestock thieves was ambushed by armed bandits in Gotu, Isiolo County.

The victims included two officers from the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), a National Police Reserve (NPR) member and two civilians, according to police.

The team was pursuing suspected bandits who had stolen livestock when armed attackers ambushed them on Wednesday morning.

The assailants fled the scene before responding security officers arrived.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet led a security team to Gotu following the attack as authorities stepped up efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and track down the attackers.

The latest attack has heightened concerns over persistent cattle rustling and banditry in Isiolo and neighbouring counties.

The Gotu attack came a day after a separate cattle-rustling incident in Igembe Central, Meru County, where a herdsman was shot and killed.

Police said more than 120 cattle were stolen during the September 15 attack.

One of the herders, identified as Haron Mwira, was shot in the left knee during the incident.

Mwira was rushed to Guardian Hospital in Kangeta but later died from excessive blood loss.

His body was transferred to the Nyambene Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting autopsy.

The two incidents have renewed concerns over livestock theft and armed attacks affecting communities in Isiolo and Meru.

Authorities have previously raised concerns that suspected livestock raiders cross into the counties from neighbouring areas despite ongoing security operations.

Isiolo and Meru are among the counties covered by Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a government security operation targeting banditry and other forms of violent crime.

The operation also covers Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana, Samburu and Marsabit counties.

The government has said the security strategy combines enforcement operations with long-term development interventions aimed at addressing factors associated with insecurity.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has previously said the government seeks to empower communities to help combat livestock theft while creating opportunities for legitimate economic activities.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo condemned the Gotu attack, describing the loss of lives as “deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

Guyo said recurring bandit attacks were creating fear, disrupting livelihoods and undermining peace in local communities.

He called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Murkomen and national security agencies to intensify security operations in Gotu and neighbouring areas.

The governor also urged authorities to enhance patrols and intelligence gathering to prevent further attacks.

“The people of Isiolo deserve to live and work in peace and security,” Guyo said.

Guyo sent condolences to the families of those killed and called for action against the perpetrators.

“We must act urgently and decisively to prevent further loss of innocent lives,” he added.