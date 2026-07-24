DCI Arrests Three Suspected Robbers in Kawangware, Recovers Pistol and Motorcycles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects linked to a series of violent robberies in Nairobi following an intelligence-led operation in Kawangware.

The operation, conducted by officers from the DCI Headquarters’ Operation Action Team (OAT), led to the arrest of Nimrod Khayeshe, also known as Buba, along Ngina Road after investigations allegedly connected him to several robberies in Westlands and other parts of the city.

According to the DCI, Khayeshe later led detectives to two alleged accomplices, Vangelis Njungi, alias Vangi, and Patrick Kingato, who were subsequently arrested.

During the operation, detectives recovered a Retay Falcon pistol fitted with a magazine loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition. Officers also seized two motorcycles, which investigators believe were used as getaway bikes during the robberies.

The three suspects remain in police custody as detectives complete investigations ahead of their arraignment in court.

The recovered firearm and motorcycles have been retained as exhibits.

The DCI said the operation reflects its continued use of intelligence-led policing to track down suspects involved in violent crime and dismantle criminal networks operating across the country.

Police have not disclosed the specific robberies the suspects are linked to, saying investigations are ongoing.