Three Suspects Arrested Over Westlands Restaurant Robbery as Police Recover Two Pistols

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – Detectives have arrested three suspected armed robbers believed to be linked to the robbery at Chaiiwali Restaurant in Westlands earlier this month, recovering two pistols and ammunition during an intelligence-led operation in Githurai, Kiambu County.

The operation, conducted by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Headquarters on Monday evening, targeted a sixth-floor apartment at Sucasa Apartments along ACK 6th Street in Mwiki, where the suspects were believed to be hiding.

According to police, the suspects attempted to flee after detecting the officers’ presence, climbing down the rear side of the building in a bid to escape.

The attempted escape drew the attention of members of the public, prompting officers to fire warning shots into the air before the suspects were apprehended.

The three suspects were identified as Edison Mukama, also known as Musa Abdul, a 22-year-old Rwandan national, Adens Kikanga, 25, and John Njuguna Githinji, 25.

Police said a female suspect escaped during the operation and remains at large.

Following the arrests, investigators were led to another residence in the Manguo area of Githurai Kimbo, believed to have been occupied by Musa Abdul.

During a search, detectives recovered a Mini Beretta pistol loaded with three rounds of 9mm ammunition and a Retay Falcon pistol fitted with a magazine containing five rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Investigators believe the firearms were used in a series of robberies across Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

Preliminary investigations have linked the suspects to the armed robbery at Chaiiwali Restaurant along General Mathenge Road in Westlands on July 4, during which two armed men robbed patrons before firing shots into the air as they escaped on two motorcycles.

The recovered firearms have been forwarded for ballistic examination as investigators seek to establish whether they were used in other violent crimes.

The latest arrests come days after police fatally shot another robbery suspect, Vincent Ochieng, during an operation in Joska, Machakos County.

Ochieng, who had been under investigation over a series of armed robberies in Nairobi and its environs, was killed in a confrontation with detectives on July 13.

Police recovered a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition from the suspect, alongside additional ammunition, spent cartridges and three mobile phones.

Ballistic investigations later established that the firearm had been licensed to Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule.

The judge was subsequently questioned by investigators after the weapon was traced back to him.

According to police, Justice Muchelule, a licensed firearm holder, reported that he had discovered the pistol missing after being informed by investigators that it had been recovered from a suspected criminal.

He told detectives he rarely carried the firearm and believed it had been securely stored at his Kitisuru residence.

The judge further stated that the last time he physically confirmed the firearm’s presence was in October 2025 when he intended to renew his firearm certificate, but the renewal process was not completed, leading to the licence expiring.

Police said investigations are continuing to determine how the firearm ended up in the possession of the slain robbery suspect, while detectives also seek to establish whether the arrested suspects are linked to the same criminal network.

The three suspects remain in custody pending further investigations as detectives continue searching for the female suspect who escaped during the Githurai operation.