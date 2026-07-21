MPs Blame Kenya Power-REREC Rift for Delays in Electricity Connections

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – Members of Parliament have raised concern over persistent delays in electricity connections across the country, blaming an apparent lack of coordination between the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) and Kenya Power.

During debate in the National Assembly, lawmakers said the dispute between the two State agencies has left completed electricity infrastructure lying idle, with thousands of households and businesses unable to access power despite the installation of transformers and power lines.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said Kenyans were bearing the brunt of the standoff, arguing that the public was only interested in getting electricity regardless of which agency was responsible.

“The conflict between REREC and Kenya Power is causing all these problems,” said Dr Mulu. “REREC installs transformers, but when Kenya Power officials come to connect electricity, they claim the transformers are not captured in their systems. At the end of the day, Kenyans want electricity. They do not care who provides it.”

He urged the relevant parliamentary committee to summon officials from both institutions to explain how they are working together to ensure seamless electricity connectivity.

Kesses MP Julius Rutto questioned who was responsible for procuring electricity metres, saying confusion over the mandate had stalled the completion of many rural electrification projects.

“The biggest challenge is not the installation of poles and power lines but connecting electricity to households,” he said. “Projects have been started but cannot be completed because there are no metres. The Cabinet Secretary should explain who is responsible for procuring them.”

Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi said REREC’s role was to construct electricity infrastructure before handing it over to Kenya Power for maintenance and customer connections, but noted that disagreements between the two institutions were hurting consumers.

She also criticised the high cost of electricity connection, saying some customers were being issued quotations that made access to power unaffordable despite their ability to pay monthly electricity bills.

“We must first resolve the challenges between the two institutions before we can effectively help Kenyans access electricity,” she said.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Atieno Bensuda accused REREC of delaying implementation of funded electricity projects through what she termed unnecessary requirements for matching funds.

She cited a Sh10 million allocation in the last financial year to electrify markets in Karachuonyo Constituency, including Kandiege Market and Kibiri Ward, saying the project had stalled despite funds being available and technical designs already completed.

“I do not need matching funds. I want them to utilise the available Sh10 million,” she said, accusing the agency of frustrating projects meant to support women traders who depend on electricity to operate their businesses into the evening.

The lawmakers called on the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee to fast-track investigations into the matter and ensure the dispute between Kenya Power and REREC is resolved to prevent further delays in electricity connectivity projects across the country.