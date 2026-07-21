Tributes Pour In After Former TUM Student Leader Dies Following Medical Emergency

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 21 – The Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) fraternity is mourning the death of a former student leader and youth mobiliser Elvis, popularly known as “Beast,” who died after suffering what leaders described as an epileptic attack that resulted in a fatal fall.

His death has sparked an outpouring of grief from leaders and friends who remembered him as a passionate advocate for young people and an influential voice in youth empowerment.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said he was deeply saddened by the loss of a young leader whose dedication to mentoring and mobilising youth had touched many lives.

“I am deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Elvis, a passionate youth leader, dedicated community mobilizer and a close friend whose commitment to empowering young people inspired many who knew him,” Omollo said.

The Principal Secretary described Elvis as a committed organiser who created platforms for young people to engage in dialogue and mentorship, citing initiatives such as the Kenya Youth Transition Initiative.

“‘Beast,’ as he was fondly known, devoted his time and energy to creating platforms that brought young people together for dialogue, mentorship and positive engagement. Through the many youth forums and meetings he organized, such as the Kenya Youth Transition Initiative, he became a respected voice and a source of hope for countless young people,” he said.

Omollo revealed that he had spent time with Elvis only a day before his death.

“Just yesterday, we sat together at English Point in Nyali and watched the FIFA World Cup final. None of us could have imagined that those moments would become our final memories with him. That reality makes his sudden departure even more painful,” he said.

“It is heartbreaking to learn that he lost his life following an epileptic attack that led to a fatal fall.”

He said Elvis’ passing was a profound loss to his family, friends, colleagues and the many young people whose lives he had impacted through his leadership and service.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May they find strength in the cherished memories he leaves behind and comfort in the knowledge that his impact on the lives of others will endure for years to come. Rest in peace, Elvis,” Omollo said.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino also paid tribute, describing Elvis as more than a friend.

“Rest in peace Beast. Death is so cruel. It steals the people we love without warning and leaves behind a pain that words can barely describe,” Babu said.

“My heart is shattered knowing that I will never hear your voice again, share another laugh with you, or create new memories together.”

He added: “You were more than a friend, you were a blessing, a source of joy, and a light in the lives of everyone who knew you. The world feels emptier without you, and your absence will be felt every single day.”

The legislator prayed for strength for Elvis’ family, saying his legacy of kindness and service would continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.

“Farewell, my dear friend. You left too soon, but you will never be forgotten. Until we meet again, rest peacefully. Your memory will live on in our hearts forever,” he said.