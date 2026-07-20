Ruto bids farewell to Belgian envoy, eyes expanded trade and agribusiness investment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – President William Ruto has signaled a push to deepen trade and investment ties with Belgium, saying growing interest from Belgian businesses in Kenya’s agricultural sector follows high-level engagements held during his recent visit to Brussels.

The President made the remarks on Monday as he bid farewell to Belgium’s Ambassador to Kenya, Peter Maddens, who has completed his tour of duty.

Ruto said Kenya and Belgium continue to enjoy strong diplomatic and economic relations anchored on trade, investment, renewable energy and climate action.

“Kenya and Belgium share strong bilateral and diplomatic relations anchored on trade and investment, renewable energy and climate action,” the President said.

He noted that the partnership received fresh momentum following a business roundtable held during his visit to Brussels in June 2026, where Kenyan and Belgian business leaders explored new investment opportunities.

“These ties have been boosted by my recent business roundtable in Brussels in June 2026,” Ruto said.

The President highlighted coffee as one of the key pillars of the economic relationship, noting that Belgium has become Kenya’s leading export destination for the commodity.

“On trade, Belgium is the leading destination for Kenyan coffee,” he said.

According to Ruto, the growing trade relationship has translated into increased investor interest from Belgian firms, particularly in agribusiness.

“Consequently, many businesses in that country have expressed interest in agri-business investment,” he added.

The President thanked Ambassador Maddens for his service in strengthening relations between Nairobi and Brussels during his tenure.

The meeting comes as Kenya continues to pursue stronger economic diplomacy aimed at expanding export markets, attracting foreign direct investment and building partnerships in renewable energy and climate resilience.

Belgium remains one of Kenya’s key European trading partners, serving as an important gateway for Kenyan agricultural exports into the European market, with coffee among the country’s leading export products.