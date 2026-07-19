Gachagua Explains Why Ruto Lost Ol Kalou, Says Mt Kenya Revolt Is Just Beginning

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed President William Ruto’s defeat in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election was the inevitable consequence of what he described as the President’s betrayal of the Mt Kenya region, saying the loss reflected growing disillusionment among voters who overwhelmingly backed Kenya Kwanza in 2022.

Addressing supporters at a church service in Kirinyaga on Sunday, Gachagua said he had repeatedly warned Ruto that decisions taken by his administration were steadily eroding support in the region, but his advice was ignored.

According to the former Deputy President, the Ol Kalou outcome was not an isolated electoral upset but a verdict by voters who felt abandoned after helping propel Ruto to power.

“Because this is not what we expected from President Ruto, he has betrayed us. He has turned against us and begun mistreating us,” Gachagua said.

Drawing on his years in politics, Gachagua maintained that he understood the political dynamics of the Mt Kenya region better than the President and had warned him against assuming the region’s loyalty was guaranteed.

“People ask me what I know. I have 35 years of political experience. I told the President that although I may not have as much experience as him nationally, when it comes to the Mt Kenya region, I understand it better because I am one of its people,” he said.

He added: “Even though the people voted for him, he is not one of them.”

According to Gachagua, Ruto dismissed his concerns and believed financial resources alone would secure continued political support.

“He boasted that he had enough money to buy everyone. I told him that the people of Mt Kenya cannot be bought. They do not tolerate betrayal. Once you betray them, they abandon you,” he said.

He claimed the President accused him of blackmail whenever he raised concerns over the administration’s approach to the region.

“Later, I told him again that Mt Kenya is not a region to take for granted. He ignored the advice. Today, the problems he is facing are of his own making. You have been misled and turned against the very people who supported you,” he said.

Looking ahead to the 2027 General Election, Gachagua urged Mt Kenya voters to remain united and elect leaders he said would safeguard the region’s interests.

He said his political camp was targeting the election of at least 100 Members of Parliament who would remain loyal to their constituents rather than political parties.

“If you help us elect about 100 Members of Parliament who are loyal to the community and to the voters, we will be able to put things right,” he said.

He accused the government of systematically sidelining residents of the Mt Kenya region from public service appointments, alleging that many had lost jobs in key state institutions.

“He has taken away jobs from our children at the Kenya Revenue Authority, in the Chiefs’ administration and in the police service,” he claimed.

Gachagua also alleged that criminal gangs had been deployed to intimidate government critics by disrupting church services and businesses.

“He has sent goons to invade our churches. He has also sent goons to disrupt our businesses. That is why I say President Ruto has turned against us and betrayed us,” he said.

The former Deputy President said he had foreseen the political fallout long before he left government, recalling that he had personally cautioned Ruto against alienating the region that formed the backbone of Kenya Kwanza’s electoral victory.

“I warned the President. I told him that if he continued on this path, he would face problems ahead. The people of Mt Kenya who voted for him have started turning away because he has begun dividing them,”he said.

He argued that mounting public protests during the President’s development tours were further evidence that dissatisfaction with the administration was growing.

“Everywhere he goes to launch projects, especially in Nairobi, people follow him in protest. The country has started experiencing unrest,” he said.

Gachagua further faulted the government’s economic record, saying Kenyans had been promised prosperity but were instead grappling with job losses and shrinking incomes.

“The dismissal of people from their jobs is causing problems. He promised to put money in people’s pockets, but instead he has taken away what they already had,” he said.

He also criticised the government’s handling of last year’s Gen Z demonstrations, arguing that the deaths recorded during the protests had deepened public resentment.

“The killing of Gen Z protesters is creating serious problems. He should reflect, pray and correct these mistakes,” he said.

The former Deputy President also criticised what he described as policies that had disadvantaged farmers, accusing the government of allowing rice imports that had hurt producers in Kirinyaga’s Mwea irrigation scheme.

“When our rice cannot be sold, our farmers suffer. Governor Anne Waiguru has agreed with President Ruto to allow imported rice into the market, undermining rice grown in Mwea,” he alleged.

Gachagua warned against divisions within the region, saying political unity remained Mt Kenya’s greatest strength.

“We cannot divide the Mt Kenya region. The mountain must remain united. Once Mt Kenya votes as one, it will remain strong. But if we become divided, we will weaken ourselves.”