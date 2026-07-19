Omollo: Don’t allow politicians to exploit you for violence

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – The government has urged young people to reject political manipulation and steer clear of violence, saying it is focused on expanding access to healthcare, education and public services across the country.

Interior and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government remains committed to improving service delivery through the creation of new administrative units, increased enrolment into the Social Health Authority (SHA), and sustained investment in education.

Speaking during the funeral of a senior educationist in Ugunja, Siaya County, on Friday, Omollo urged political leaders to stop exploiting young people to settle political differences, warning that such actions often result in loss of life and destruction of property.

“Let’s not use our young people to settle our political scores. Things that lead to loss of lives and destruction of property must be avoided,” he said.

He also challenged young people to reject attempts by politicians to incite them into violence.

Omollo defended the Kenya Kwanza administration’s development agenda, saying notable progress had been made in healthcare, education and public administration under President William Ruto’s government.

He announced that Sikalame Division in Siaya County is being operationalised, with a new Sub-County Commissioner expected to assume office next week.

The government is also recruiting chiefs and assistant chiefs for newly created locations and sub-locations to strengthen grassroots administration.

Acknowledging that Siaya has fewer administrative units than neighbouring counties, Omollo said the county would be prioritised in the next phase of gazetting new administrative units.

“We have discussed with the Cabinet Secretary, your Member of Parliament and the county leadership that in the next round of gazettement of new administrative units, Siaya will be given priority so that residents can access government services more easily,” he said.

On healthcare, Omollo said SHA registration in Siaya stands at about 52 percent, below neighbouring Kisumu County’s nearly 70 percent, and urged leaders and residents to intensify mobilisation efforts.

He said higher registration would enable more residents to benefit from the government’s universal healthcare programme.

The PS also appealed to parents to keep their children in school, noting that the government has committed significant resources to education while expanding Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to equip young people with marketable skills.

“Education is the greatest equaliser. Let us ensure all our children benefit from the resources the government has dedicated to education because we are building the human resource needed for the country’s future,” he said.