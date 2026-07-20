PS Karugu: Kenya’s Borderlands Will Drive Cross-Border Industry and Regional Integration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 –East African Community (EAC) Affairs, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs), and Regional Development Principal Secretary Caroline W. Karugu has outlined a renewed government focus on transforming Kenya’s border regions into engines of cross-border trade, investment and regional integration.

Speaking on her expanded mandate, Karugu said the government is prioritising development in borderlands and historically underserved peripheral regions to unlock their economic potential and strengthen ties with neighbouring countries.

“With my expanded mandate covering EAC Affairs, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands, and Regional Development, we are focusing on borderlands and neglected peripheries in order to turn them into engines of cross-border industry. Borderlands are where integration becomes tangible. They are where policy meets reality,” she said.

Karugu noted that border regions are central to advancing East African integration, serving as key gateways for trade, infrastructure development and economic cooperation among member states.

She said the ministry’s agenda will focus on leveraging the strategic position of border communities by promoting cross-border commerce, improving connectivity and supporting initiatives that enhance livelihoods in ASAL and frontier counties.

The renewed focus aligns with Kenya’s broader efforts to deepen regional integration through the East African Community while accelerating economic development in areas that have historically lagged behind in infrastructure and investment.

The government has in recent years invested in roads, trade facilitation, security and social services in border counties as part of efforts to improve connectivity, stimulate local economies and foster lasting regional cooperation.