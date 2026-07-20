KEPSA Unveils Roadmap to Help Kenyan SMEs Build Resilience at 2026 Conference

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – The Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) will hold its third annual SME Conference, Awards and Exhibition from July 23 to 24, bringing together entrepreneurs, financiers, investors and policymakers to explore solutions aimed at strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The two-day forum, to be held at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, comes as many businesses continue to grapple with liquidity constraints, high borrowing costs and rising operating expenses.

More than 2,500 delegates are expected to attend the conference, which will focus on improving access to affordable finance, strengthening business governance, expanding market opportunities and enhancing enterprise competitiveness.

Speaking on Capital in the Morning, KEPSA Chief SME and Enterprise Development Officer Harrison Ngatia said SMEs remain the backbone of Kenya’s economy, accounting for about 98 percent of all businesses, employing approximately 15 million people and contributing an estimated 40 percent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“SMEs employ approximately 15 million people, representing more than 80 percent of Kenya’s workforce. They also contribute about 40 percent of the GDP and account for 98 percent of all businesses in the country,” Ngatia said.

He noted that despite their critical role in the economy, many SMEs continue to struggle with access to affordable credit.

“There is a lot of liquidity in the market, but businesses are struggling to access affordable financing. Credit may be available, but the cost remains a major challenge for many enterprises,” he said.

Ngatia urged entrepreneurs to formalise their businesses early by adopting sound financial management, governance structures and legal compliance to improve their chances of attracting investment.

“Investor readiness begins from the early stages of a business. Strong governance, proper financial records, leadership capacity and compliance make it easier for businesses to access the right funding at lower risk and more favourable interest rates,” he added.

The conference will feature masterclasses led by industry experts and financiers, business-to-business networking sessions, investment readiness clinics and discussions on taxation, digital transformation and market access.

It will also host the SME Innovation Excellence Awards and the SME Enablers Awards, recognising businesses and organisations that have demonstrated innovation and excellence in supporting the growth of Kenya’s SME sector.

KEPSA said the conference proceedings will be streamed live on its official YouTube channel to enable participation by entrepreneurs unable to attend the event in person.