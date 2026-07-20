INTERPOL Taskforce meets in Nairobi to strengthen Africa’s fight against child sexual abuse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Kenya has convened investigators from 21 African countries for a major INTERPOL operation aimed at identifying victims of child sexual exploitation and dismantling transnational abuse networks, as authorities intensify efforts to combat crimes against children across the continent.

The five-day Fourth INTERPOL Victim Identification Taskforce (VIDTF) Africa, which opened at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi on Monday, brings together law enforcement officers to strengthen victim identification, advance ongoing investigations and improve cross-border cooperation against child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The regional exercise was officially opened by DCI Director of Personnel Rosemary Kuraru on behalf of DCI Director Mohamed Amin.

In a statement, the DCI said the gathering shows Kenya’s commitment to protecting children and enhancing international cooperation against crimes that increasingly transcend national borders.

“Child sexual exploitation and abuse remain among the most serious threats to children globally. This issue transcends borders and needs a coordinated international response,” Amin said in remarks delivered on his behalf.

The Director thanked the INTERPOL General Secretariat and its Crimes Against Children Desk for supporting the initiative and for selecting Kenya to host the regional taskforce.

Over the next five days, investigators from INTERPOL member countries will work jointly to identify victims depicted in child sexual abuse material, generate investigative leads and strengthen collaboration among law enforcement agencies to rescue vulnerable children and bring offenders to justice.

According to the DCI, the initiative is expected to enhance intelligence sharing and improve the ability of participating countries to investigate complex cross-border child exploitation cases.

Amin stressed that the emotionally demanding nature of victim identification requires investigators to maintain professionalism while remaining focused on the welfare of affected children.

“The task ahead requires not only professionalism and resilience but also a steady dedication to keeping children at the centre of our efforts. Behind every case file is a life deeply affected by exploitation,” he said.

He reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to working closely with INTERPOL, National Central Bureaus and international partners to dismantle criminal networks targeting children.

“Kenya is dedicated to working with INTERPOL, National Central Bureaus, and all our regional and international allies to ensure that those who commit these horrible crimes find no safe haven,” he said.

The DCI said the Fourth VIDTF Africa highlights the growing importance of international collaboration in identifying victims, supporting investigations and strengthening the global response to child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The exercise comes amid increasing global concern over the online and transnational nature of child sexual exploitation, with law enforcement agencies relying on coordinated international operations to identify victims, rescue children and prosecute perpetrators operating across multiple jurisdictions.