Suspected Drug Mules Nabbed With 13.9kg of Cannabis at Highway Roadblock

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – Two suspected drug traffickers have been arrested after police intercepted cannabis worth an estimated Sh417,000 at the Suo Roadblock along the Busia–Kisumu Highway.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), officers on patrol stopped a motorcycle and became suspicious after noticing the pillion passenger carrying unusually bulky luggage strapped to his back.

Upon inspection, officers discovered eight packages of cannabis sativa tightly fastened to the passenger’s body using straps.

A subsequent search uncovered additional packages concealed inside a black travel bag.

Police recovered a total of 13.9 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of Sh417,000.

The suspects were arrested and are being held in police custody pending arraignment.

The recovered narcotics and the motorcycle used in the operation have been detained as exhibits.