Makau Mutua Dismisses Ol Kalou Poll as ‘Nothingburger’, Says 2027 Will Not Be Decided in Mt Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Presidential Advisor Makau Mutua has downplayed the political significance of the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, dismissing attempts to portray the opposition’s victory as a bellwether for the 2027 General Election.

In a statement posted on social media, Mutua described the outcome of the Nyandarua contest as ‘completely irrelevant and insignificant’ to the national political landscape, insisting that it offers little indication of how Kenyans will vote in the next general election.

“The outcome of the Ol Kalou by-election is completely irrelevant and insignificant to the 2027 elections. It’s a complete NOTHINGBURGER. Let’s not make a mountain out of a molehill,” Mutua said.

His remarks come a day after the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) secured its first parliamentary seat after candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga in the closely watched by-election.

The contest had attracted intense political interest, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition deploying senior leaders to campaign in the constituency.

The victory has since been hailed by opposition leaders as evidence of growing public dissatisfaction with President William Ruto’s administration ahead of the 2027 polls.

However, Mutua rejected that narrative, arguing that a single parliamentary by-election cannot be used to predict the outcome of a national election.

He further asserted that the battle for State House will not be determined by voting patterns in the Mt Kenya region alone.

“The 2027 elections will not be decided in Mount Kenya. Take this to the nearest bank,” he said.

Mutua’s comments contrast with those of several opposition leaders, including DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua, who have portrayed the Ol Kalou result as a political statement by voters and a sign of shifting allegiances in one of Kenya Kwanza’s traditional strongholds.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer Antony Njiraine declared Kamau the duly elected Member of the National Assembly for Ol Kalou Constituency after he garnered 35,440 votes in the by-election held on July 16, 2026.

Kamau, who contested on the DCP ticket, defeated United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who finished a distant second with 5,450 votes, handing the ruling party one of its heaviest electoral defeats in recent by-elections.

Jubilee Party candidate Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa came third with 198 votes, followed by Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka of the National Liberal Party (NLP) with 103 votes.

Progressive Movement (PM) candidate Timothy Kamau Kariuki garnered 51 votes, Edwin Kariiri Muchiri (PNU) received 28 votes, Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi (FPK) secured 19 votes, Edward Mathenge Mwaniki (KMM) got 16 votes, while Rachael Wangui Njoroge of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) finished with 11 votes.

The victory capped an intense and highly charged campaign that transformed the Nyandarua constituency into one of the country’s most fiercely contested political battlegrounds.

Both the Kenya Kwanza administration and the opposition deployed senior political leaders to campaign for their preferred candidates, with the outcome viewed as a crucial indicator of the shifting political landscape in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

The by-election attracted national attention as it became a direct contest between the opposition-backed DCP and President William Ruto’s UDA, with political analysts describing it as a referendum on the government’s popularity in the region and an early pointer to the 2027 political race.

According to the IEBC, 73,480 voters were registered in the constituency, with 41,656 ballots cast, translating to a 57 per cent voter turnout.