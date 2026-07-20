Two Arrested, 220 Litres of Chang’aa Seized in Kibra Crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 20 – Police have arrested two suspects and seized 220 litres of illicit chang’aa in a targeted operation in Kibra, as security agencies intensify a nationwide crackdown on the production and distribution of illegal alcohol.

The raid, conducted by officers from the National Police Service (NPS) in the Kianda 42 area within Kilimani Sub-County, Nairobi, led to the arrest of two male suspects believed to be involved in the illicit alcohol trade.

According to the police, the suspects were taken into custody pending processing and arraignment in court, while the recovered 220 litres of chang’aa were secured as exhibits.

The latest operation is part of an ongoing nationwide campaign by the NPS to dismantle illegal brewing networks that authorities say continue to endanger public health, fuel crime and undermine legitimate businesses.

“The operation underscores the ongoing commitment of the National Police Service to eradicate the production, distribution and consumption of illicit brews,” the police said in a statement.

The Kibra raid comes amid intensified enforcement efforts across the country targeting illegal alcohol dens.

In recent weeks, police have carried out coordinated operations in several counties, seizing thousands of litres of illicit liquor and arresting dozens of suspects as part of a broader multi-agency campaign against the vice.

The government has repeatedly warned that illicit brews pose a major public health and security threat. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has directed security agencies and local administrators to sustain the crackdown, saying illegal alcohol has contributed to rising crime, destroyed livelihoods and exposed consumers to life-threatening health risks.

The scale of the challenge was laid bare before Parliament in June when Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat revealed that more than 35,700 suspects had been arrested nationwide over the past two and a half years in connection with illicit alcohol offences. During the same period, police recovered over 1.5 million litres of illegal alcohol, with nearly one million litres destroyed.

Police say they will continue conducting intelligence-led operations to dismantle illegal brewing dens and disrupt supply chains, urging members of the public to report individuals involved in the manufacture, sale and distribution of illicit alcohol.