Govt projects to continue in Ol Kalou after UDA defeat: Kuria

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has congratulated Ol Kalou MP-elect Kamau Ngotho following his decisive victory in the just-concluded parliamentary by-election, while assuring residents that government development projects in the constituency will not be affected by the election outcome.

Kuria, who spearheaded the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) campaigns in Ol Kalou, said he personally called the newly elected lawmaker to congratulate him on his victory.

“This morning I have called MP-Elect Hon Kamau Ngotho to congratulate him for his resounding victory. The people of Ol Kalou have spoken and it is clear Hon Ngotho has the overwhelming support of the people of Ol Kalou,” Kuria said.

The former Cabinet Secretary added that, despite UDA losing the seat, all ongoing government projects would continue without interruption.

“As the person who was coordinating development projects in Ol Kalou on behalf of the government, I have assured Hon Ngotho that none of the projects will stop,” he stated.

Kuria outlined a long list of projects that he said would continue despite the by-election outcome.

Among them is the construction of Nyandarua University, which he said will proceed as planned.

“Construction of Nyandarua University will continue unabated,” he said.

He also confirmed that major road projects, including the tarmacking of the Ithagani–Nyaituga–Ngorika–Kanyiriti road and the Lake Ol Bolosat access road, will continue.

Kuria said the Nairobi–Gilgil–Ol Kalou–Nyahururu railway line will continue operating for cargo every day and passenger services every Tuesday and Friday.

He also assured residents that all 36 electrification projects would be completed, alongside ongoing water connection programmes being implemented by the Central Rift Water Works Agency and Ol Kalou Water Company.

“All 36 Electrification projects will be completed,” he said.

The former CS further pledged that the government’s agricultural, youth and housing programmes would remain on course.

He said 20,000 LPG gas cylinders distributed in the constituency would continue to be refilled through designated National Oil Company outlets.

Kuria also announced that the 100,000 avocado seedlings already planted would enable local farmers to begin exporting avocados to China within two years.

He added that irrigation projects at Gwa Kiongo Dam, affordable housing developments, dairy support programmes, Climate Workx jobs, digital hubs, school smartboards, modern markets and land registration initiatives would all continue.

Kuria said elections should never be viewed as a matter of life and death, stressing that development should benefit residents regardless of political affiliation.

“In a nutshell, both democracy and development will win because elections are not a matter of life and death,” he said.

His remarks come a day after UDA suffered a heavy defeat in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, with political leaders now shifting focus to ensuring development projects continue despite the change in political leadership.