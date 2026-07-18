TSC flags viral July 2026 salary increment notice as fake

NAIROBI, Kenya July 18 – The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has dismissed as fake a viral letter claiming to announce the implementation of the July 2026 salary increment for teachers.

The document, which has been widely circulated on social media, purported to inform teachers that the Commission had confirmed the implementation of the second phase of the 2021–2025 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) salary increment.

It also claimed that teachers would receive arrears in the August 2026 payroll after delays in implementing the revised salary structure.

However, TSC has categorically disowned the letter, branding it “fake” and warning teachers not to rely on the information contained in it.

“Please be advised. It is fake,” TSC said.

The fake circular, dated July 16, 2026, appeared to originate from the Commission and included claims about government funding for salary increments, promotions and the employment of Junior Secondary School teachers.

It further alleged that delays in implementing the revised salaries would see the payments reflected in the August payroll.

But the Commission has since indicated that it was not issued by TSC.

The fake notice also claimed that teachers should remain patient as the Commission finalized the implementation process and that further communication would follow.

Despite the convincing format of the document, TSC has clarified that it did not issue the circular.