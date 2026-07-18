Sudi Dismisses Gachagua’s ‘7 Million Votes’ Claim After Ol Kalou By-Election Victory

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 – Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has dismissed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s assertion that he will marshal seven million votes from the Mt Kenya region against President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election, describing the claim as mathematically impossible.

Sudi’s remarks come a day after the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) secured a major victory in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, a result that Gachagua and his allies have portrayed as evidence of the region’s growing political shift away from President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration.

Reacting to Gachagua’s latest declaration, Sudi urged politicians to tone down what he termed as exaggerated political rhetoric and instead rely on verifiable voter statistics.

“Let’s all calm down and stop making wild proclamations like Gachagua, who just said he will mobilize Molima’s seven million votes against Ruto in 2027. Seven million? From where?” Sudi posed.

The UDA legislator argued that available electoral data does not support Gachagua’s figures, noting that the total votes cast across the Mt Kenya region in the 2022 presidential election stood at about 3.8 million.

According to Sudi, the figure includes votes from both President Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and factors in cosmopolitan counties such as Nakuru, Kiambu and Laikipia, alongside Nairobi, where he said a significant number of Mt Kenya voters reside.

“Last time I checked Molima total votes cast in 2022, for both Raila and Ruto, was 3.8 million,” he said.

Sudi further noted that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has registered about 527,000 new voters in counties associated with the Mt Kenya voting bloc since the last General Election.

Even with the additional registrations, he argued, the region could not produce more than four million votes.

“So, long arithmetic simplified, there is no universe where Gachagua gives anyone above four million votes, even assuming they vote 100 per cent for his preferred presidential ticket. Maths don’t lie, Wamunyoros do,” he said.

The outspoken MP also accused Gachagua’s allies of deliberately inflating the region’s political influence by comparing the number of registered voters with the number of votes cast in other regions.

“One of the tricks Wamunyoros normally use to shore up their numbers and create an artificial ‘tuko wengi’ perception is they usually compare their registered votes total versus other regions’ votes cast,” Sudi claimed.

“That trick won’t work anymore. We now compare registered versus registered, and cast versus cast.”

The exchange marks the latest escalation in the political rivalry between President Ruto’s allies and Gachagua, who has intensified his criticism of the Kenya Kwanza administration following his fallout with the President.

Gachagua has recently claimed that the Mt Kenya region would unite behind a single opposition-backed presidential candidate in 2027, insisting the bloc commands seven million votes capable of determining the outcome of the next General Election.

His confidence has been bolstered by the opposition’s victory in the Ol Kalou by-election, where DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho defeated the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga, handing Gachagua’s party its first parliamentary seat and fuelling fresh debate over the political direction of the Mt Kenya region.