LSK Announces Nationwide Court Boycott Over Corruption, Delays in Judiciary

NAIROBI,Kenya July 18 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for a nationwide boycott of court proceedings next week, accusing the Judiciary of failing to tackle persistent concerns over corruption, case backlogs and weak accountability within the justice system.

The one-day boycott, scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, will see advocates across the country stay away from courtrooms in what the lawyers’ body described as a lawful protest intended to pile pressure on the Judiciary to implement far-reaching reforms.

In a statement to members signed by LSK President Charles Kanjama, the society said the decision was reached after months of engagement with the Judiciary failed to produce meaningful progress on issues repeatedly raised by advocates.

“The Society shall undertake a nationwide boycott of court proceedings on Wednesday, 22nd July, 2026, intended to emphasise the seriousness of the concerns raised by members and to call for meaningful institutional interventions that will restore confidence in the administration of justice,” Kanjama said.

Beyond the one-day protest, the LSK Council resolved to launch an indefinite targeted boycott of courts presided over by judges and judicial officers who have obtained court orders barring the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) or the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) from investigating or processing complaints lodged against them.

The society said advocates had, over an extended period, reported widespread shortcomings affecting both legal practice and access to justice despite raising the concerns through consultative meetings, memoranda and Bar-Bench forums.

Among the grievances cited are allegations of corruption, judicial misconduct, abuse of office, delayed determination of cases, inefficiencies at court registries, persistent failures of the electronic filing system, weak complaint-resolution mechanisms, inconsistent case management and what the society termed as poor treatment of advocates by some judicial officers.

“Members have expressed concern over allegations of corruption, judicial misconduct, abuse of office and unethical conduct by some judicial officers, which continue to undermine public confidence in the administration of justice,” the statement said.

While reaffirming its support for judicial independence, the lawyers’ body maintained that the autonomy of the courts must be matched by accountability, transparency and ethical leadership.

“Judicial independence must go hand-in-hand with accountability, integrity, transparency and responsiveness to legitimate concerns raised by court users and the Bar,” Kanjama said.

As part of its resolutions, the LSK will establish a confidential reporting platform through which advocates will regularly submit information on judicial performance, corruption, misconduct, registry inefficiencies and delays in court processes.

The society said reports received through the mechanism would be verified before being presented during structured engagements with the Judiciary and the JSC to strengthen institutional accountability.

Despite the planned boycott, advocates will continue filing court documents to ensure compliance with statutory deadlines.

The society also directed that mentions involving interim applications should proceed only for purposes of obtaining new hearing dates or extending interim orders where necessary to safeguard the interests of litigants.

Lawyers appearing before judges affected by the targeted boycott have been advised to seek adjournments, request transfers of their cases or apply for the recusal of the judicial officers concerned.

LSK further resolved that judges covered by the boycott should limit their work to delivering pending rulings and judgments and refrain from hearing new matters until legal barriers preventing disciplinary proceedings are lifted.

The boycott will also apply to proceedings before the Supreme Court, with the exception of registry services, as the society noted that all but one of the judges continue to serve under court orders restraining the JSC from pursuing complaints filed against them.

Kanjama urged advocates to support the resolutions, saying the action was aimed at safeguarding the rule of law and restoring public trust in Kenya’s justice system.

“Together, we will continue to uphold the rule of law, defend the independence of the legal profession and work towards a Judiciary that inspires the confidence of every Kenyan,” he said.