Wetang’ula urges churches to drive voter registration as he rallies Western Kenya behind Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 18 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has appealed to church leaders to spearhead a voter registration drive in Western Kenya, saying hundreds of thousands of eligible voters in the region have national identity cards but are yet to register with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during the MUCODET and Mothers’ Union funds drive at the ACK Diocese of Mumias in Nangili, Matungu Constituency, Speaker Wetang’ula urged clergy and the Mothers’ Union to mobilise eligible Kenyans to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

He said research conducted by leaders from the region showed that about 400,000 residents in Kakamega County and another 346,000 in Bungoma County possess national identity cards but have not enlisted as voters.

“We are appealing to our church leaders to encourage members of their congregations who have acquired national identity cards to register as voters. Those who already have IDs but have not registered should do so without delay,” Wetang’ula said.

Quoting the popular saying that “bad leaders are elected by good people who fail to vote,” the Speaker urged residents to treat voter registration as a civic responsibility.

Wetang’ula also asked the Mothers’ Union to become ambassadors for voter registration, arguing that the five counties of Bungoma, Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Trans Nzoia have the potential to deliver more than five million votes if all eligible residents are registered.

“If we organise ourselves and register every eligible voter, our region will have a stronger voice in national affairs,” he said.

The Speaker further called for peaceful and issue-based politics, cautioning leaders against personal attacks and divisive rhetoric.

“Politics is not enmity. We do not want insults or exchanges of abusive language. We want politics that focuses on development and improving the lives of our people,” he said.

Wetang’ula defended President William Ruto’s development record in Western Kenya saying the region had received greater government investment than in previous administrations.

He cited the revival of Mumias and Nzoia sugar factories, the resumption of stalled projects such as Bukhungu Stadium and the Level Six Teaching and Referral Hospital in Kakamega, ongoing construction of modern markets across the region and the planned extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Naivasha to Malaba as evidence of the government’s commitment to the region.

He also pointed to reforms in the sugar sector saying new regulations require millers to share annual bonuses with cane farmers after profits are realised.

“The government has introduced reforms to ensure that sugar millers harvest cane, process it, sell sugar and share bonuses with farmers at the end of every year. These are some of the changes this administration is making to improve farmers’ livelihoods,” he said.

According to the Speaker, the ongoing infrastructure projects and improving economy had boosted growth in towns and trading centres across the region.

He argued that Western Kenya had historically lagged behind in national development but had begun benefiting from equitable allocation of public resources under the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Looking ahead to the 2027 General Election and beyond, Wetang’ula urged leaders from the region to exercise patience and build their political careers progressively instead of rushing to seek the presidency.

“Across the country, every region is planning for the future. Leadership is a journey. Those who have led this country built their careers over many years before becoming president. We should also remain patient and strategic,” he said.

He nevertheless urged the Mothers’ Union to continue nurturing moral values among young people saying the church remained a critical institution in shaping responsible citizens and strengthening national unity.