Jubilee Criticises Gachagua’s Tourism Boycott Call, Warns of Economic Fallout

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 21 – The Jubilee Party has cautioned political leaders against making statements that could discourage tourism and foreign investment, warning that such remarks risk hurting ordinary Kenyans whose livelihoods depend on the country’s economy.

In a statement on Monday, Jubilee Secretary General Moitalel Ole Kenta said the party had taken note of recent public remarks urging international tourists and prospective investors to suspend travel to and investment in Kenya until after the next General Election.

While not naming any individual, Kenta said Jubilee understood the frustrations over governance, insecurity and the shrinking democratic space, but stressed that political messaging should not come at the expense of the country’s economic interests.

“We fully appreciate the frustrations that continue to be expressed regarding the state of governance, insecurity, the shrinking democratic space and the growing concerns over the use of violence and criminal elements in our politics,” Kenta said.

“However, we believe that any communication made in pursuit of political change must equally safeguard the national interest.”

His remarks come days after opposition leaders made appeals to the international community over Kenya’s political environment, sparking debate on the possible impact of such statements on the country’s tourism and investment sectors.

Kenta said Jubilee had consistently condemned the infiltration of criminal gangs into political activities and had repeatedly called on the government to guarantee public safety, protect constitutional freedoms and restore confidence in law enforcement.

However, he warned that calls perceived as discouraging tourism or foreign investment could have unintended consequences for millions of Kenyans.

“Tourism remains one of Kenya’s largest foreign exchange earners, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs across hotels, transport, tour operations, cultural enterprises, conservation initiatives, agriculture and countless small businesses,” he said.

He added that foreign investment plays a critical role in creating jobs, driving industrial growth and supporting innovation.

“The people who bear the greatest cost of declining tourist arrivals or reduced investment are not those in positions of political authority. It is the hotel worker in Diani, the tour guide in Maasai Mara, the artisan in Mombasa, the farmer supplying fresh produce to hospitality establishments, the taxi operator, the young entrepreneur and the thousands of families whose daily incomes depend on a vibrant economy,” Kenta said.

The Jubilee Secretary General reaffirmed that Kenya remained a country of “immense opportunity, extraordinary natural beauty, resilient institutions and warm, welcoming people,” saying the party’s disagreements with the current administration were based on policy and governance rather than the country itself.

He encouraged tourists, investors and development partners to continue engaging with Kenya, expressing confidence in the country’s democratic processes and resilience.

At the same time, Kenta challenged the government to address the issues undermining investor confidence.

“Restoring investor confidence cannot be achieved through public relations alone. It requires genuine commitment to the rule of law, protection of life and property, respect for constitutional rights, political tolerance and an end to violence and intimidation in our public affairs,” he said.

He concluded by urging both government and opposition leaders to exercise restraint in their public statements, saying political competition should not undermine Kenya’s economic interests.

“Our words carry weight. They shape perceptions, influence markets, affect livelihoods and ultimately determine how the world views our nation,” Kenta said.

“Kenya is bigger than any political party, any individual, or any election cycle. Even as we vigorously compete for leadership and advocate for change, let us remain united in protecting the economic interests of our people and preserving the dignity and reputation of our country.”

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged tourists and foreign investors to avoid Kenya until after the 2027 General Election, claiming the country has become unsafe due to rising insecurity and what he described as the government’s failure to protect citizens.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Gachagua alleged that Kenya was edging towards a state of anarchy, accusing President William Ruto’s administration of tolerating criminal gangs and failing to hold security officers accountable for alleged abuses.

He questioned where Kenyans could seek justice when those accused of wrongdoing were state officers themselves.

“Let me ask: when President William Ruto allegedly sends goons to attack citizens, where do we report him?” Gachagua posed.

“If he finances people to attack residents of Ol Kalou, where should we report him? If police officers killed people in Ol Kalou, where do we report those officers? Do we report the police to the police?”

The former Deputy President also referenced recent remarks by the President encouraging women who had been assaulted to report their attackers, arguing that such advice was impractical if the alleged perpetrators were police officers.

“You recently said that women who were assaulted should report their attackers. But if the attackers are police officers, where are they supposed to report?” he asked.

Gachagua further accused the government of issuing identity cards to foreigners and alleged that passports had been issued to members of Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), claims he said raised serious questions about accountability.

“You have issued identity cards to foreigners. You and the responsible officials should tell us: where do we report that? You have allegedly issued passports to members of the RSF, who are international criminals. Where do we report that?” he said.

He warned that the country was approaching what he termed “anarchy,” arguing that citizens could soon be forced to defend themselves if confidence in state institutions continued to erode.

He extended the appeal to foreign investors, asking them to suspend planned investments until after the polls.

“I also advise foreign investors to delay investing in Kenya until after the next election,” he said.

To support his claims, Gachagua cited an incident in which he alleged Chinese investors in Gongoni were recently attacked and robbed.

“Last week, Chinese investors in Gongoni were reportedly attacked by goons who robbed them of their phones, watches and money. We do not want investors to be harmed. Wait a little longer until we resolve these issues so that Kenya is safe again,” he said.