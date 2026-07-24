KAWU Raises Wilson Airport Security Concerns Ahead of Planned Aviation Strike

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Kenya’s aviation sector could face significant disruptions after the Kenya Aviation Workers Union (KAWU) renewed its push for industrial action, raising fresh concerns over security at Wilson Airport and alleged labour rights violations at Kenya Airways (KQ).

The union, which issued a seven-day strike notice on July 17 against the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), Kenya Airways and Jambojet, says unresolved labour disputes and security concerns remain unaddressed.

Speaking during a media briefing on Thursday, KAWU Secretary General Moses Ndiema accused KAA of delaying the implementation of government-directed security reforms at Wilson Airport despite recommendations by the National Aviation Security Committee.

“The place is disorganized. KAA is not fully in charge of the security and the management of Wilson Airport. Our surprise is, KAA is dragging its feet when it comes to that. They have no appetite, even after being instructed by the government,” Ndiema said.

According to Ndiema, the National Aviation Security Committee directed KAA to establish a passenger terminal and a centralized screening point to enable the authority to assume full responsibility for screening passengers, airport staff, cargo and luggage.

He argued that the measures are critical to strengthening oversight and accountability at one of Kenya’s busiest domestic airports.

“As a union, as employees, and as patriotic Kenyans, we are now coming out and we are saying you have to restore sanity at Wilson Airport,” he said.

Ndiema warned that any major security breach at Wilson Airport would have far-reaching consequences beyond the aviation workforce.

“If something was to happen, it will not just affect KAWU members. The consequences will go far beyond the interests of KAWU. It can hurt the standing of this country, it can hurt the standing of the aviation sector in Kenya and it can hurt tourism, which is a critical segment in this country.”

Beyond security concerns, KAWU accused Kenya Airways of failing to adhere to disciplinary procedures outlined in its Human Resource Manual and the existing Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Ndiema alleged that some managers had bypassed agreed disciplinary processes and staff transfer procedures.

“The problem we have with KQ is that they have departed from the established disciplinary procedure that is in black and white, that is in the HR Manual and in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Individual managers are now weaponizing the process for purposes of settling scores against those they don’t like, or procuring favours from those they like.”

The union says the alleged violations undermine workers’ rights and breach negotiated labour agreements.

The latest grievances come days after KAWU served a seven-day strike notice covering unionisable employees at KAA, KCAA, Kenya Airways and Jambojet, citing persistent violations of collective bargaining agreements.

While reaffirming support for the growth of Kenya’s aviation industry, Ndiema insisted that the sector’s success should not come at the expense of workers’ rights.

“We want a successful, prosperous aviation sector. But that cannot be achieved at the detriment of workers’ rights. Hatuwezi kukubali.”

He warned travellers to prepare for possible disruptions if the dispute remains unresolved.

“Seven days from Monday, you are likely to face inconveniences, you are likely to run into challenges if you are to use any of our facilities in this republic.”

If no agreement is reached, the planned industrial action could disrupt passenger flights, cargo operations and airport services across the country, with potential knock-on effects on tourism, trade and time-sensitive exports.

KAWU says it remains open to dialogue but is urging the affected aviation institutions and government agencies to implement existing collective bargaining agreements and urgently address security concerns at Wilson Airport before the strike deadline.